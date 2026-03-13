Hardly the first time we’ve heard Trump mumble his words but this is surely the most spectacular yet

US donald trump

The pathway between Donald Trump’s brain and his mouth appears to be a very narrow one, so much so that you might think it’s been blocked up altogether. Not unlike the strait of Hormuz right now.

But you presumably can’t blame Iran for this latest Trump mumble (Trumble?), which is surely the funniest and most spectacular yet.

Trump: "Since I took office we created we've created more than three hundredjerb — thraaahuuuu take a listen to this number three hundred thousand jobs." pic.twitter.com/oQnFS4UPs5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

We think you got away with it, Mr President!

It might speak volumes about our fragile psychological state right now but it’s no exaggeration to say we can’t stop watching. Here’s what these people made of it.

It's so exaggerated that even his lips are refusing to cooperate. — Diane McKenna (@DianeMcKenna22) March 12, 2026

The man is melting into a mango-glazed dementia puddle in real time. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 12, 2026

Dementia J. Trump now misfires more than a 1946 Dodge sedan 🤤 https://t.co/uhamDkQQde — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) March 13, 2026

We now go live to President Trump having a struberjerooo… stroke in real time. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) March 12, 2026

Unemployment is down by 600%, drug prices are down by 1500%, we've settled 300 wars, and now everyone can enjoy two pieces of broccoli. Yay! — Anthony M. Hopper (@elander777) March 12, 2026

FACT 1: No he hasn’t FACT 2: Joe Biden created an average of 350,000 jobs PER MONTH. FACT 3: Republicans fuck up the economy, Democrats fix the fuck ups. https://t.co/fWoz911Vuw — FloridaStateBoy (@BoyForida) March 12, 2026

Even trump’s brain short circuits over that bullshit. pic.twitter.com/mxUhGxGPkS — Carolyn from Maryland (@carolyn_from) March 12, 2026

Source @atrupar