Hardly the first time we’ve heard Trump mumble his words but this is surely the most spectacular yet

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2026

The pathway between Donald Trump’s brain and his mouth appears to be a very narrow one, so much so that you might think it’s been blocked up altogether. Not unlike the strait of Hormuz right now.

But you presumably can’t blame Iran for this latest Trump mumble (Trumble?), which is surely the funniest and most spectacular yet.

We think you got away with it, Mr President!

It might speak volumes about our fragile psychological state right now but it’s no exaggeration to say we can’t stop watching. Here’s what these people made of it.

Source @atrupar