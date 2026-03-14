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Brits in Benidorm were asked about Churchill being replaced on the £5 banknote and the responses were a mix of hilarious and despairing

Michael White. Updated March 14th, 2026

You might have heard this week that the Bank of England plans to replace historical figures with British wildlife on the next series of banknotes.

All pretty harmless, right? Oh, my poor, sweet, innocent reader. Of course, this almost immediately got caught up in “anti-woke”/Question Time frothing-at-the-mouth culture war nonsense.

Enter PoliticsJOE who hit the streets of Benidorm in Spain to poll British people they found there about the banknotes plan.

Now, as some people online have pointed out, the question posed (‘How do you feel about Winston Churchill being taken off banknotes?’) is quite loaded and could even be a bit misleading.

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Still, some of the responses will make you laugh and perhaps clutch your head in despair too.

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Source: Twitter/X/PoliticsJOE_UK