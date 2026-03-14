Brits in Benidorm were asked about Churchill being replaced on the £5 banknote and the responses were a mix of hilarious and despairing

News news the UK

You might have heard this week that the Bank of England plans to replace historical figures with British wildlife on the next series of banknotes.

All pretty harmless, right? Oh, my poor, sweet, innocent reader. Of course, this almost immediately got caught up in “anti-woke”/Question Time frothing-at-the-mouth culture war nonsense.

Enter PoliticsJOE who hit the streets of Benidorm in Spain to poll British people they found there about the banknotes plan.

"The country's gone too woke." We asked Brits in Benidorm about Churchill being taken off banknotes. pic.twitter.com/CdOrTC0gtM — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 12, 2026

Now, as some people online have pointed out, the question posed (‘How do you feel about Winston Churchill being taken off banknotes?’) is quite loaded and could even be a bit misleading.

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I repeat: the British middle class contempt of the working class is the only prejudice they have allowed themselves, so this is just ridicule porn from JOE to spoon feed to them. https://t.co/xjK55AoZF7 — Ben Brittain (@BenABrittain) March 13, 2026

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Why are you asking a loaded question? They’re changing all the notes, as they do every 10 years. Platforms like yours have a responsibility to present what’s actually going on, not help amplify the right wing talking points that are making people angry just to farm engagement. — WSO Logan (@WSOLogan) March 13, 2026

Still, some of the responses will make you laugh and perhaps clutch your head in despair too.

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This makes a very good WhatsApp sticker btw. pic.twitter.com/ZOCRsfPBOM — Dan (@leathergregory) March 13, 2026

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The banknotes Brits in Benidorm actually use… pic.twitter.com/e70eQVbkll — Paul Stevens 🥀 (@paul_d_stevens) March 13, 2026

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"what's historic about animals in england" when they're extremely significant to english folklore and literature lol https://t.co/WyBLjQ7mCD — samewl 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇸 (@samkn3n) March 12, 2026

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If Britain had a communist revolution I think these lot would be a worse diaspora than Miami Cubans https://t.co/Jw0UaQJVcT — Ewan 🐙 (@EwanBen) March 12, 2026

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The Bank of England held a nationwide consultation to determine the theme for the next generation of banknotes.

Out of approximately 44,000 responses, 60% of the public chose "UK Wildlife and Nature" as their preferred theme.

Historical figures actually came in third place. — Get Wild 🐦 🦋 🐝 🍃 (@mitchellsnik) March 12, 2026

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There’s no fucking way he’s walking around Benidorm in that rigout 😂😂😭😭 https://t.co/F26hk0g9Ci — Stereotypical Bohs Man 🇮🇪 (@JohnnyLoganBohs) March 13, 2026

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The problem the right don't understand is…. they've hit a saturation point Gamer gate and early anti-sjw online era FELT rebellious as it rebelled against what was at the time the hegemonic liberal culture of young people and it was young people using the internet. Then… https://t.co/KFHiXeJitd — JimmyTheGiant (@jimthegiant) March 13, 2026

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Who fucking wears a Lest We Forget polo shirt in Benidorm.

Fucks sake. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/b8vPAodZro — Sarah (@kokeshimum) March 12, 2026

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I remember when choosing new drawings for five pound note would have been an item on The One Show or a competition for schools on Blue Peter. https://t.co/1vpunaWTo2 — KoH (@pinguforest) March 12, 2026

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It's so funny like you live in Spain, probably the most woke country in Europe. https://t.co/gNAE89wkkK — Fern 🌿 (@israelophobix) March 12, 2026

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“what’s historic about animals with england” come on now https://t.co/DlMK4BVAce pic.twitter.com/lIVib55bkx — amputee stump care expert (@skramzbunny) March 13, 2026

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“What’s historical about animals?” has done me in https://t.co/6ExPhNcOkw — Eve 🇵🇸 (@femsocialist) March 13, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/PoliticsJOE_UK