News donald trump Iran the US

Donald Trump said the Iran regime is evil because it shoots people who are protesting in the streets and the grim irony is almost too much to bear

Michael White. Updated March 14th, 2026

Donald Trump has never been a man overburdened with too much self-awareness.

So, when he called into Brian Kilmeade’s show on Fox News on Friday to talk about the evils of the Iranian regime, he didn’t catch just how much he was revealing about himself and his own government.

He said of the Iranian leadership:

“There are bad people. They go out shooting protesters. You’re a protester, they shoot you right through the head. This is an evil group of people.”

And as many people were quick to point out, that’s quite the statement from a president whose Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department has, literally, shot its own citizens in the street.

Minnesota residents Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good have been the most high profile killings, but tragically there are more too.

Many people on social media wanted to make that point.

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Source: Twitter/X/atrupar