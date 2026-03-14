Donald Trump said the Iran regime is evil because it shoots people who are protesting in the streets and the grim irony is almost too much to bear

News donald trump Iran the US

Donald Trump has never been a man overburdened with too much self-awareness.

So, when he called into Brian Kilmeade’s show on Fox News on Friday to talk about the evils of the Iranian regime, he didn’t catch just how much he was revealing about himself and his own government.

Trump: "There are bad people. They go out shooting protesters. You're a protester, they shoot you right through the head. This is an evil group of people." pic.twitter.com/2AYiWrPtUI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2026

He said of the Iranian leadership:

“There are bad people. They go out shooting protesters. You’re a protester, they shoot you right through the head. This is an evil group of people.”

And as many people were quick to point out, that’s quite the statement from a president whose Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department has, literally, shot its own citizens in the street.

Minnesota residents Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good have been the most high profile killings, but tragically there are more too.

Many people on social media wanted to make that point.

1.

Imagine a country where they shoot protestors. Sounds bad. https://t.co/txx6usMmL8 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 13, 2026

2.

Trump, in trying to describe the Iranian regime and their actions, accurately describes his own regime and ICE’s actions. https://t.co/LGHflSKPso — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 13, 2026

3.

Through the head, you say? https://t.co/LEHqAwQwev — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) March 13, 2026

4.

Hmm. Their names are Alex Pretti and Renee Good in case you forgot, donnie https://t.co/rOieUXdzfH — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 13, 2026

5.

Uh….is he kidding? ICE has executed American citizens protesting. His thug force. https://t.co/TMF0nxzPot — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) March 13, 2026

6.

7.

Alex pretti and Renee good want to have a word pic.twitter.com/roI44piJX9 — It's politics (@Politicsworld) March 13, 2026

8.

Is he talking about ICE? They did shoot an unarmed protester named Renee Good right through the head. 🤬#TrumpIsUnfitforOffice pic.twitter.com/6vULBziOYv — montrezmusic 2.0 (@thesoulsinga) March 13, 2026

9.

10.

Wow, Trump's remarks about ICE are surprisingly accurate! https://t.co/gkG6hrACUK — Dan Baldassarre (@evornithology) March 13, 2026

11.

Hypocrisy at its peak. Trump calls shooters evil, yet his ICE agents killed unarmed U.S. citizens Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis this January. You can't condemn violence while your own ICE Militia shoot protesters in the head. — Intare Batinya 🇺🇸 (@GorillaExplorer) March 13, 2026

12.

Irony as thick as molasses on a cold winter day. https://t.co/dpj9noQXtp — Eugene (@ScienceDJX) March 13, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/atrupar