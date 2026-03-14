Somebody accidentally said ‘I love you’ to their kid’s teacher and asked for other embarrassing stories to make them feel better – 23 tales of extreme cringe

Life cringe r/AskUK

Anybody who ever called a teacher ‘mum’, which surely must be upwards of 70% of the population, will know how mortifying that feels.

But someone on the AskUK subreddit called Real-Box-7144 accidentally took it a step further…

I have just said ‘Love you, bye’ to my child’s form tutor over the phone. Oh the shame! Any one have any stories similar so I don’t bask in my embarrassment alone? Well, didn’t expect to die of shame this Thursday but here we are, I’m off to dunk my head in the toilet just to round the morning off.

Ooft, that’s painful. But luckily lots of other people were happy to share their own stories of humiliation to share the load, like these…

1.

‘My brother got into the wrong car and sat on an old ladies lap whilst running out of the chip shop in pouring rain. That was one of the funniest things I’ve ever witnessed. She was terrified as much as he was.

He was also a sod as a toddler, he’d walk up to my mum and try and pull her skirt, you can guess what he did in BHS to a random stranger. What a gift he is, clearly in our genes to be complete plebs.’

–Real-Box-7144

2.

‘Yep. Two naughty and aggressive little boys were careering around the playground screaming profanities at the other younger children. I scolded them but felt that, the c-word being totally inappropriate for them to use, I would tell the headmistress when I spotted her walking across.

“Excuse me Mrs Smith. I don’t like grassing on children normally but I really think that you need to know that one of those boys just used the c-word.” “Oh, really ? Which one?” I disdainfully looked her up and down, thinking to myself, “How many c-words are there?”. Then said, “C**t.” “No,” she said, “I meant which boy?”.

About six months later I was introduced to someone at a dinner party and he said, “Oh, I know who you are. You’re the c**t lady!”. Apparently the whole playground had heard about it.’

–Artistic_Option_3822

3.

‘My mum was in daycare and this tiny boy came up to her in tears saying that an older boy had called him a wanker. My mum called the older boy to her office and had a very serious talk about that word. It was such a serious talk, in fact, that the boy was so shocked he started to cry.

Turned out he had called him a wee one.’

–resident_queerdo

4.

‘I accidentally said ‘love you, bye’ on the phone to my driving instructor. During our next lesson, he was on the verge of laughter the whole time and when I finally pulled up outside my house and started to get out of the car, he said ‘see you next week – love you, bye!’ and burst out laughing.

I learnt how to drive in my late teens and was going through some really rough stuff mentally at that time and my driving lessons were almost a form of therapy for me – he would just let me rant and rave about anything and everything as I would drive us around. He passed away last year – he was such a great guy.’

–NorthernOverthinker

5.

‘At a school reunion a couple of the teachers had turned up, one of whom was Ms Biscup. Ms Biscup was… buxom, so naturally her nickname was Ms Bigcups.

I was relating this hilarious story to everyone, not realising that Ms Bigc… Biscup was there in front of me.’

–Ecstatic_Effective42

6.

‘I tried to say ‘lovely, thank you’ to a shop assistant. What came out was ‘thanks, love you’. Ive never left a building faster in my life!’

–magicmango2104

7.

‘I tried to say ‘thanks’ and ‘bye’ to the checkout person and just ended up shouting ‘BANKS!’ at her.’

–Fluffycatbelly

8.

‘I was trying to organise a call with a (very senior) female colleague. Sent her a message to ask when would be good. I meant to sign off with ‘I know you are very busy’, but typed ‘I know you are very busty’ instead.

Got a surprised face emoji back.’

–BobBobBobBobBobDave

9.

‘I once answered the work phone in a comedy Indian accent, (I was alone, so not playing it up for anyone else in the room) and had to keep the accent going until the end of the call. To this day I have no idea why I did it.’

–lordpawsey

10.

‘I once texted a client that I was going to M&S and did she want any underwear? It was meant for my wife. SO EMBARRASSING.

I also once texted a client ‘I love you’ …which was obviously intended for my partner. She immediately texted back ‘I have always known you felt this way about me’ as a joke. I had to call her straight away and explain, she thought it was hilarious.’

–Hot_Photograph_5928

11.

‘Once had to make a call to a woman named Gaynor. Her secretary answered and my brain malfunctioned to the point that I asked for Gloria Gaynor.’

–alicatpow

12.

‘I once accidentally called a boss ‘Dad’.’

–LouisaB75