Someone challenged people to find a worse street name than Minge Lane, and these 17 suggestions are a snigger-happy NSFW delight

Life funny r/AskUK

There’s a reason why the Carry On films, Benny Hill and Viz all did so well in the UK, and it’s because if there’s one thing Brits love, it’s having a good snigger at something that sounds a bit rude – or is a bit rude.

One thing that feeds that need is the large collection of funny-sounding place names, such as Fingeringhoe in Essex, Sandy Balls in Hampshire, and Fanny Barks in County Durham. While village and town names have simply evolved over hundreds of years, street names have often been chosen in the relatively recent past, and they can be rude and/or funny too.

Over on r/AskUK, SquirrelIll8180 had this question.

“Is there a street name worse than this in the UK?”

And this is the street name in question –

That’s a pretty low bar. Judge for yourself whether any of these managed to limbo under it.

1.

Bellenden Gardens in Edinburgh. The shape of it even looks like a cock.



xycm2012

Via

2.

Just up the road from Lickey End.



Boomerangchampion

Via

3.

There’s a Slaparse Lane in Broadclyst near Exeter.

FloofyRaptor

4.

Crotch Crescent in Oxford, which looks vaguely like a crotch.



Saffidon

Via

5.

My response to that is: Ha-Ha!



Burning_Ranger

Via

6.

Slag Lane, Warrington.

JohnLennonsNotDead

7.

I raise you Butthole Lane, every time I go past it on the M1 I call it out.



DigbyDoesDallas

Via

8.

Bell end junction with mincing Lane is a cracker.



GrubbyGromit

Via

9.