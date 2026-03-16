Andrew Tate shared a Mother’s Day not so humblebrag and it turned out to be the mother of all self-owns

Weird World Andrew tate self-owns

It was Mother’s Day in the UK at the weekend and Andrew Tate – no, stick with us – went on Twitter to show everyone what a lovely and caring son he is.

Specifically, he shared this screenshot in which his mother was literally overwhelmed by his generosity in whatever the opposite of a humblebrag is.

And apart from all these totally on-point responses …

Happy Mother’s Day I’m going to ignore all your calls then tell you to buy a Lamborghini which you obviously don’t want because you’re a 72 year old woman from Luton https://t.co/EwB72n8AoA — cole (@c_0L_e) March 15, 2026

You still didn't call her tho pic.twitter.com/8KZCVj97gi — BlaqWit⚡️ (@BlaqWit_MCFC) March 15, 2026

Did anyone waste their day spending time with their mum today? It turns out you can just transfer some cash online, ignore her missed calls and then screenshot & share her messages for likes. I’ve been getting it wrong for over 30 years. https://t.co/f7HeP5xvuk — Craig. (@bambibristol) March 15, 2026

So he just ignores the part where his mum feels nervous? Lol https://t.co/SREH4Mp6Y7 — Aunty Nora says FREE PALESTINE (@noraa_brown) March 15, 2026

Chatting with your Mom like she's some street girl you're trying to send away after an intense night. Zero connection, zero love and zero relationship. You think is always about money with Parents. She called you twice and you refused to pick. She asked you to call her and you… — ©️Mr Xperience (@Xperience_Snr) March 15, 2026

… there was something about it that didn’t quite ring true with people. Specifically, this.

This is a doctored chat. And mind you, we don’t need to see this because we really don’t care It is not masculine at all 👍🏽 — Chuks Ohax (@ChuksOhaxx) March 15, 2026

This is fake! This is WhatsApp latest update if you miss a call from someone. https://t.co/Y5xB3atgSF pic.twitter.com/Nx0KdP9JYM — DAMI FOREIGN🥶 (@TheDamiForeign) March 15, 2026

Never expected a millionaire to cook up fake screenshots😭😂 pic.twitter.com/o1S4vcd4EL — BARON REIGNS (@dfw_baron) March 15, 2026

a millionaire cooking chat just for engagement and elon’s money . thought you’re rich enough for this?😭 https://t.co/YlZMibU5NS pic.twitter.com/IZ8mfmlHAa — grrr_.🔫 (@mummysdummy) March 15, 2026

There’s always the possibility that Tate’s phone works differently to everyone else’s, obviously. Either way …

Me reading the conversation pic.twitter.com/UuMXgWQdmJ — Amock (@Amockxil2029) March 15, 2026

And, finally.

I’d rather be skint and in my overdraft https://t.co/dsLfvxDchL — Lauren (@_laurennn92) March 15, 2026

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