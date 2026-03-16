Weird World Andrew tate self-owns

Andrew Tate shared a Mother’s Day not so humblebrag and it turned out to be the mother of all self-owns

John Plunkett. Updated March 16th, 2026

It was Mother’s Day in the UK at the weekend and Andrew Tate – no, stick with us – went on Twitter to show everyone what a lovely and caring son he is.

Specifically, he shared this screenshot in which his mother was literally overwhelmed by his generosity in whatever the opposite of a humblebrag is.

And apart from all these totally on-point responses …

… there was something about it that didn’t quite ring true with people. Specifically, this.

There’s always the possibility that Tate’s phone works differently to everyone else’s, obviously. Either way …

And, finally.

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