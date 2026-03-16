Piers Morgan’s A++ takedown of Donald Trump had people everywhere cheering and it felt very unusual indeed

Politics donald trump Piers Morgan

To the studios of BBC1’s Laura Kuenssberg show, where the guests included Piers Morgan and the topic – what other topic? – was Donald Trump’s war in Iran.

Morgan has been a relentless cheerleader for the American president in years gone by, but it appears Trump has gone too far even for Morgan.

And his brutal takedown was so good it had people everywhere cheering and, well, that’s not a line we write very often.

Piers Morgan says Donald Trump doesn't a clue what he's doing in Iran. Morgan goes on to say Iran can't defeat the US & Israel militarily but they're fighting a different war – an economic one, & they've been very successful so far. pic.twitter.com/84TBy92WjY — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) March 15, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Fair play to Piers Morgan. He previously cultivated a friendship with Donald Trump but now he’s calling out the shithow of the Iran war. More and more people are saying the same thing. pic.twitter.com/LHzF7l2yZZ — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) March 16, 2026

2.

🚨PIERS MORGAN TORCHES TRUMP: CLUELESS ON IRAN WAR!🔥💥 Trump’s Iran Strategy Already Collapsing After Just Two Weeks Wow! @piersmorgan unleashes a brutal takedown of Donald Trump over the Iran conflict, bluntly stating that Trump has no idea what he’s actually trying to… pic.twitter.com/tYdV7CxpnI — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) March 15, 2026

3.

Notable mainly because Piers has been a Trump 'buddy" https://t.co/QFb3pTLNPM — Max Uechtritz (@plesbilongmi) March 15, 2026

4.

Personally I’m not a fan of Piers, but we have to give him credits for having a backbone and integrity as a “journalist”. He’s close to Trump and in many ways friend of Trump, but he’s never afraid of criticising Trump when he thinks Trump is wrong. — Franky (@Franky51141052) March 15, 2026

5.

Never thought I’d hear Piers Morgan‘s tone change. https://t.co/gIww6toI8m — Birth By Fire 🕊 (@_BirthByFire) March 16, 2026

6.

7.

Piers has just briefly taken his head out of Trump's arse — Peter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@Peter05122415) March 15, 2026

8.

When you have lost Piers Morgan … https://t.co/yvM3CWL8AH — Raquel 'Di Maria' Vaz Pinto 🇺🇦 (@RaquelVazPinto1) March 16, 2026

9.

Occasionally Piers accepts the reality of Trump’s intentions, and incompetence. This is the widespread objective conclusion about this “ excursion,” and damage it’s doing. But have the scales really lifted? https://t.co/MGKBc32qzK — Bill Carter (@wjcarter) March 15, 2026

READ MORE

Andrew Tate shared a Mother’s Day not so humblebrag and it turned out to be the mother of all self-owns