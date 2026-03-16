Politics donald trump Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan’s A++ takedown of Donald Trump had people everywhere cheering and it felt very unusual indeed

John Plunkett. Updated March 16th, 2026

To the studios of BBC1’s Laura Kuenssberg show, where the guests included Piers Morgan and the topic – what other topic? – was Donald Trump’s war in Iran.

Morgan has been a relentless cheerleader for the American president in years gone by, but it appears Trump has gone too far even for Morgan.

And his brutal takedown was so good it had people everywhere cheering and, well, that’s not a line we write very often.

And these people surely said it best.

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