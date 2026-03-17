Laurence Fox’s anecdote of a stranger approaching him in ‘StabsVille’, London, generated a whole lot of chinny reckon – 16 highly sceptical replies

Celebrity Laurence fox

Well this is a turn up for the books. Everyone’s favourite failed actor, singer and wannabe politician, Laurence Fox, posted a Tweet which seems to support the importance of civil discourse and the benefits of ‘agreeing to disagree’ with ideological opponents.

This is the same Laurence Fox who has burned Pride flags, called opponents ‘paedophiles’ and ‘whores’ and who told respected journalist Sangita Myska to ‘get out of my country’.

He recently shared a short anecdote on Twitter about how he was approached by a stranger in a London restaurant, but for some reason people were a little sceptical.

Here’s the tweet.

People weren’t having any of it. Some reactions were understandably NSFW.

1.

I took my child to "Stabsville" for the seven millionth time and, once again, it was fine. Not a writer, are you? — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) March 12, 2026

2.

Another made up story from the Paid Agitators Union. — Oxidized Iron (@OxidizedIron33) March 12, 2026

3.

What a prick. London is a great city. Why the fuck would you go for dinner then in this imaginary Stabby place? You talk some utter bollocks — Danster (@Danomo1234) March 13, 2026

4.

You go out for a meal in a place you call stabsville? pic.twitter.com/U0amQnYg1r — DiddlyDee (@MightyMe01) March 12, 2026

5.

Did he call you a cunt ? If not that’s a massive missed opportunity — Alucard (@tribal19711971) March 12, 2026

6.

Then the whole restaurant stood and sang Rule Britannia and the manager refused to take payment for our meal as they applauded.

Then I woke up, still unemployed. — CandyManCan (@Cannydc1) March 13, 2026

7.

EXACTLY the same thing didn’t happen to me! — Cartoonist from a Scottish Island👍 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@nigelsutherland) March 13, 2026

8.