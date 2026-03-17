Celebrity Laurence fox

Laurence Fox’s anecdote of a stranger approaching him in ‘StabsVille’, London, generated a whole lot of chinny reckon – 16 highly sceptical replies

David Harris. Updated March 17th, 2026

Well this is a turn up for the books. Everyone’s favourite failed actor, singer and wannabe politician, Laurence Fox, posted a Tweet which seems to support the importance of civil discourse and the benefits of ‘agreeing to disagree’ with ideological opponents.

This is the same Laurence Fox who has burned Pride flags, called opponents ‘paedophiles’ and ‘whores’ and who told respected journalist Sangita Myska to ‘get out of my country’.

He recently shared a short anecdote on Twitter about how he was approached by a stranger in a London restaurant, but for some reason people were a little sceptical.

Here’s the tweet.

Having dinner in a restaurant in StabsVille London and a man walks in off the street to say he disagrees with most of what I say but he wanted to shake my hand for saying it. He spoke passionately for a few minutes about the importance of free speech and then shook my son’s hand and left. That’s how it should be. We need to reject the social Justice bullies.

People weren’t having any of it. Some reactions were understandably NSFW.

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