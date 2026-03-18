25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Hello and Happy Wednesday to all who celebrate, which might be about five of you because it’s not a thing. It should be, though, because for many of us, it’s the mid-point of the week, so the greasy slide into the weekend is about to begin, and – just as importantly – it’s the day we share the best of Bluesky from the past week.

We’ve got topical gags, puns, funny captions …something for everyone.

Let’s dive right in.

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Ariel's first mistake was wanting to be where the people are — Matty (@bestestname.bsky.social) March 13, 2026 at 6:51 PM

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You never hear much about the youngest of the McGann brothers: Renault — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) March 13, 2026 at 6:06 PM

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When you can snatch the pebble from my hand – *student snatches pebble* then you will be cursed, because it is a cursed pebble. Dumbass. Its rude to interrupt. — regular sized ackman (@pleas4nt.bsky.social) March 16, 2026 at 2:04 AM

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Pep Guardiola looks like he’s stuck in his seat for the fifth frame in a row, watching Ronnie O’Sullivan make yet another century. [image or embed] — Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) March 12, 2026 at 7:10 AM

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People say that money can't buy happiness but those people have never randomly ordered a package on the internet that they completely forgot about- until it randomly arrived several weeks later like a little treat to themselves from the past. — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt.com) March 14, 2026 at 6:08 AM

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I have decided not to get out of bed until I have a grandson who can win me a golden ticket. — Pru (@prufrockluvsong.bsky.social) March 17, 2026 at 3:12 PM

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Going on vacation exercises your mind. See new places, have new experiences, try to figure the controls in the rental car and how to work the hotel shower! — Danny (@mardigroan.bsky.social) March 15, 2026 at 2:38 AM

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