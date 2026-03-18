Politics nigel farage The Guardian

Nigel Farage’s Cameo history shows him spouting far-right slogans and having furious NSFW tantrums when things go wrong – 24 scathing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 18th, 2026

Nigel Farage’s Cameo videos have been a minor cause of embarrassment in the past.

It very much seems that the absentee MP for Clacton will say anything for money, including this gushing tribute to a notorious paedophile …

Cheerleading for the IRA …

Quoting internet meme gibberish …

The Guardian’s Henry Dyer and Mark Goodier have been doing some serious digging into Farage’s other Cameo clips, and have uncovered some extremely troubling examples of Farage’s shameless money-grubbing.


We thank Henry and Mark for trawling that swamp so the rest of us don’t have to. We only wonder how many eye baths they’ve had since, and whether the nightmares have stopped.

Here’s the Guardian’s snippet of the damning videos, which contains extremely NSFW language.

The Guardian piece contained a paragraph relating to that final flash of Fa-rage, and other similar outbursts.

“The Guardian has also identified a series of “outtake” Cameo clips in which Farage appears quick to anger when his recording is interrupted, showing a side to him that contrasts with his amiable public persona.”

Perhaps they haven’t seen how amiable old Nige responds to female reporters who dare ask him pertinent questions about his house-buying, his links to a convicted Putin mouthpiece, and Reform UK’s broken promises.

A spokesperson for Farage said –

“He has long been clear in his opposition to extremism and political violence.”

Presumably, that doesn’t include the time he said he’d be forced to ‘pick up a rifle and head for the front lines’ if Brexit wasn’t delivered.

Many tweeters were completely unsurprised by the revelations, but wondered whether he would face any consequences at all for his actions.

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