Nigel Farage’s Cameo history shows him spouting far-right slogans and having furious NSFW tantrums when things go wrong – 24 scathing reactions

Politics nigel farage The Guardian

Nigel Farage’s Cameo videos have been a minor cause of embarrassment in the past.

It very much seems that the absentee MP for Clacton will say anything for money, including this gushing tribute to a notorious paedophile …

Nigel Farage was tricked on Cameo into recording a tribute video for peadophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins. pic.twitter.com/UOmnjq8ea3 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 16, 2026

Cheerleading for the IRA …

Tricking Nigel Farage into saying “up the RA” for money is absolutely fantastic. pic.twitter.com/sOyxqyQipH — Rob Smith (@robsmithireland) October 11, 2021

Quoting internet meme gibberish …

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage asks "Sigma, sigma on the wall, who is the skibbidiest of them all?" (2024) pic.twitter.com/dIPeF0eNxs — insane moments in british politics (@PoliticsMoments) May 3, 2025

The Guardian’s Henry Dyer and Mark Goodier have been doing some serious digging into Farage’s other Cameo clips, and have uncovered some extremely troubling examples of Farage’s shameless money-grubbing.

NEW: Nigel Farage has sold videos in which he endorsed a neo-Nazi event, repeated extremist slogans and supported a man convicted over his involvement in a far-right riot – Henry Dyer & Michael Goodier report https://t.co/txqwE5CJSG — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) March 17, 2026



We thank Henry and Mark for trawling that swamp so the rest of us don’t have to. We only wonder how many eye baths they’ve had since, and whether the nightmares have stopped.

Here’s the Guardian’s snippet of the damning videos, which contains extremely NSFW language.

Nigel Farage took money to record videos in which he praised a neo-Nazi event, repeated far-right slogans, made misogynistic remarks, and supported a convicted rioter. pic.twitter.com/AMsG4GaLu4 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 17, 2026

The Guardian piece contained a paragraph relating to that final flash of Fa-rage, and other similar outbursts.

“The Guardian has also identified a series of “outtake” Cameo clips in which Farage appears quick to anger when his recording is interrupted, showing a side to him that contrasts with his amiable public persona.”

Perhaps they haven’t seen how amiable old Nige responds to female reporters who dare ask him pertinent questions about his house-buying, his links to a convicted Putin mouthpiece, and Reform UK’s broken promises.

A spokesperson for Farage said –

“He has long been clear in his opposition to extremism and political violence.”

Presumably, that doesn’t include the time he said he’d be forced to ‘pick up a rifle and head for the front lines’ if Brexit wasn’t delivered.

Many tweeters were completely unsurprised by the revelations, but wondered whether he would face any consequences at all for his actions.

1.

Holy Moly! This is unbelievable. Remind me again of the MPs code of conduct. https://t.co/r3oGKD6AvA — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 17, 2026

2.

This is a disingenuous headline from The @guardian. He only said these things because he was paid £141 per video to say it. He doesn't mean it.

Christ, when will they leave the poor fellow alone? pic.twitter.com/lnK3hl6OJK — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) March 17, 2026

3.

I will literally say anything for money, including supporting neo-Nazi events and far-right riots. And have made a fortune from people like Hugh Janus and R Slicker.https://t.co/uYB2UnvNcq pic.twitter.com/1uwJr1jrzI — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) March 17, 2026

4.

5.

Farage’s actions prove the mask is off: he doesn’t just flirt with the far right he profits from it. Shameful. — Desmond Des Des (@jk102801) March 17, 2026

6.

7.

Grubby little grifter prepared to prostitute himself for money at any opportunity. pic.twitter.com/JL007DNmsg — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 17, 2026

8.

Can the other parties play these as party political broadcasts? https://t.co/OJNv1gRYS3 pic.twitter.com/gJM3OFmG8c — tern (@1goodtern) March 17, 2026

9.

A man who can be so easily bought is not fit to lead a country. https://t.co/Tqex5BdYoN — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) March 17, 2026

10.

Farage the videos Let's see him crawl out of this one

"I just say what people want"

"I perform for cash"

"I give them what they want" https://t.co/tBvbgtUIWJ — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 17, 2026

11.

Pretty crazy that you can make a potential future prime minister of the UK say whatever you want if you have a spare 70 quid. https://t.co/uKSABgBDrb — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) March 17, 2026

12.