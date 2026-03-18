US donald trump Gavin newsom

Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s brutal takedown of Donald Trump, after he maligned her husband and others with dyslexia, is a pure joy to watch

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 18th, 2026

Donald Trump continues to plumb the depths of what a person in high office can get away with, and largely gets a free pass from the press and his fanbase. The Farage Effect – US edition.

A recent target of his uninformed venom has been the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, who has been very open about living with dyslexia.

Trump has made several comments equating dyslexia with low IQ – a link that doesn’t exist – and insisting that people living with the condition have no place in leadership positions.

Here’s the stable genius repeating that stance, maligning people with learning differences, and – for good measure – calling Gavin Newsom the President of the United States.

Documentary maker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of the governor, directly addressed the president’s ignorance and his own fitness for office in a video she posted on Instagram. She pulled not a single punch.

“If we’re gonna talk about what’s disqualifying in a leader, let’s talk about that.
A convicted felon, a man found liable for sexual abuse, a man notorious for degrading female journalists, a man with a track record for bankrupting businesses.
A man whose name has shown up thousands of times in the Epstein Files, a man who sends masked extremists to terrorise black and brown communities, and rip kids away from their families.
The most corrupt president in our nation’s history. Everything that Donald Trump represents is frankly beyond disqualifying.”

If you look up ‘Boom!’ in the dictionary, it just shows you that video.

The internet gave a virtual round of applause.

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It isn’t the first time Jennifer Siebel Newsom has called out Donald Trump.

She has well and truly marked his card.

READ MORE

Trump referred to Gavin Newsom as the President of the USA while he was in the middle of mocking the governor’s cognitive abilites – 19 exploded irony meters

Source Jennifer Siebel Newsom H/T EdKrassen Image Screengrab, Screengrab