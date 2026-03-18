Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s brutal takedown of Donald Trump, after he maligned her husband and others with dyslexia, is a pure joy to watch

US donald trump Gavin newsom

Donald Trump continues to plumb the depths of what a person in high office can get away with, and largely gets a free pass from the press and his fanbase. The Farage Effect – US edition.

A recent target of his uninformed venom has been the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, who has been very open about living with dyslexia.

My mom didn’t want my dyslexia to hold me back. I wrote a book about the impact she, and others, had on my life. It’s called Young Man in a Hurry and it’s out on February 24th. pic.twitter.com/nwEGH86U7a — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 23, 2026

Trump has made several comments equating dyslexia with low IQ – a link that doesn’t exist – and insisting that people living with the condition have no place in leadership positions.

Here’s the stable genius repeating that stance, maligning people with learning differences, and – for good measure – calling Gavin Newsom the President of the United States.

Trump: "The President of the United States Gavin Newscum admitted that he has learning disabilities." Yes, he actually called @GavinNewsom the "President of the United States" while trying to insult his cognition. pic.twitter.com/osEohVmupQ — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) March 16, 2026

Documentary maker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of the governor, directly addressed the president’s ignorance and his own fitness for office in a video she posted on Instagram. She pulled not a single punch.

Wow! After Donald Trump mocked Gavin Newsom and other people with dyslexia and learning disabilities, Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, just completely torched him. The end is the best part. pic.twitter.com/wNFWxcK870 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 17, 2026

“If we’re gonna talk about what’s disqualifying in a leader, let’s talk about that.

A convicted felon, a man found liable for sexual abuse, a man notorious for degrading female journalists, a man with a track record for bankrupting businesses.

A man whose name has shown up thousands of times in the Epstein Files, a man who sends masked extremists to terrorise black and brown communities, and rip kids away from their families.

The most corrupt president in our nation’s history. Everything that Donald Trump represents is frankly beyond disqualifying.”

If you look up ‘Boom!’ in the dictionary, it just shows you that video.

The internet gave a virtual round of applause.

1.

Yes! The best part is at the end, BUT … … the whole thing ist totally correct and describes wonderful people in a fantastic way! https://t.co/FXisHmEEpO — Manfred K. 💚🇪🇺 (@mkowa1) March 17, 2026

2.

Game, set and match! 👊 https://t.co/y0MN9x73t5 — Max de Mooij Sr. 🇳🇱🇬🇱maxdemooijsr.bsky.social (@maxdemooijsr) March 17, 2026

3.

Watch Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife, slam Donald Trump for mocking learning disabilities. Every word of this is true. Trump is a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/mas1UFvgva — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 17, 2026

4.

Fair play, sums him up well… https://t.co/GmGWYBrmjy — Tom O Connor (@TomOConWex) March 17, 2026

5.

She is Spot on amd How can Maga just love what this Idiot Spews day in and day out.. He called Gavin Newsom the President.. Had Biden did that Maga would be all over Biden.. Trump aint the Sharpest Tool in the Shed — James Henry (@Jameshenry1970) March 17, 2026

6.

I like the dyslexic crew here, much better than any, and all MAGA Leonardo da Vinci

Albert Einstein

Thomas Edison

Alexander Graham Bell

Henry Ford

Walt Disney

Richard Branson

Charles Schwab

John Chambers

David Neeleman

Steven Spielberg

Agatha Christie

Nelson Mandela

Winston… — SpacGuru 👊 (@SpacGuru) March 17, 2026

7.

Jennifer is so right about learning disabilities & a man who has no learning, Donald Trump. https://t.co/iAHHne6ruN — Stephen McCormick❤️ (@SJA_McC) March 17, 2026

8.

There are no excuses here. If you have children, grandchildren, or know anyone with a learning disability, it’s worth reflecting on what this support says about your values — oGeneo (@LordArche) March 17, 2026

9.

I love that everyone is calling Trump out on his evil depravities. https://t.co/TPlqjpc8x0 — Julie B(rooklyn) BABY WOKE AF 🇺🇸🇯🇲 (@JMeanypants) March 17, 2026

10.

Oh wow! Say it like it is! 👇 https://t.co/BlawsyEB3Z — 🌻 AnnetteJB- Go Wild (@writethewrongs2) March 17, 2026

11.

12.

Jennifer Newsom shut Trump down for attacking her husband’s dyslexia, calling it exactly what it is: ignorant and offensive. pic.twitter.com/jpU5kULze4 — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) March 18, 2026

13.

Trump's view on learning disabilities is simply embarrassing. https://t.co/ekoec2vJFL — Riff2112 (@TheFaxMatter) March 17, 2026

14.

What a lovely normal woman! A breath of fresh air! https://t.co/5o6KjJ6ST2 — Baroness Patricia of Plague Island (@Patrici89225734) March 17, 2026

15.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom is so deeply impressive in her own right and she is spot on about every single thing she says here. https://t.co/BOdnb7s9HP — Julie Roginsky (@julieroginsky) March 17, 2026

It isn’t the first time Jennifer Siebel Newsom has called out Donald Trump.

🚨HOLY COW: Jennifer Siebel Newsom just DESTROYED Donald Trump: “I will not raise my children to think Donald Trump is an acceptable American leader. He’s a con artist, a predator, a malignant narcissist. And the worst president in our nation’s history” pic.twitter.com/UhZcHpYDpJ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 3, 2025

She has well and truly marked his card.

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Trump referred to Gavin Newsom as the President of the USA while he was in the middle of mocking the governor’s cognitive abilites – 19 exploded irony meters

Source Jennifer Siebel Newsom H/T EdKrassen Image Screengrab, Screengrab