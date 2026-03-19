Politics lee anderson Reform UK

18 top takedowns of Lee Anderson after it emerges that he recorded paid Valentine’s Day Cameos in Westminster, in a possible breach of Parliamentary rules

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 19th, 2026

There are some big questions surrounding Lee Anderson.

Will he defect to Restore Britain to make it a record-breaking fourth party in eight years? Does he realise he’s playing eighth fiddle now that Robert Jenrick and Sarah Pochin have joined the Parliamentary party? How does he keep getting elected?

Thanks to an investigation by Henry Dyer and Michael Goodier in the Guardian, there’s also the question of whether he has broken Parliamentary rules by recording Valentine’s Day messages for the Cameo app at work.

Of course, the biggest question of all has to be why anybody would want Lee Anderson to record them a Valentine’s Day message.

Anderson defended his actions, insisting that the money made from the videos all went to charity.

Admirable, but unlikely to make his actions any less a breach of the rules, unless he got permission to do it for that specific purpose.

It comes hot on the heels of the revelation that Nigel Farage recorded dozens of Cameos for the far-right, using neo-Nazi slogans, making inappropriate and misogynist comments – and had explosive outbursts of temper in Cameo outtakes.

Reform UK has a Cameo problem – amongst other things.

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