18 top takedowns of Lee Anderson after it emerges that he recorded paid Valentine’s Day Cameos in Westminster, in a possible breach of Parliamentary rules

Politics lee anderson Reform UK

There are some big questions surrounding Lee Anderson.

Will he defect to Restore Britain to make it a record-breaking fourth party in eight years? Does he realise he’s playing eighth fiddle now that Robert Jenrick and Sarah Pochin have joined the Parliamentary party? How does he keep getting elected?

Thanks to an investigation by Henry Dyer and Michael Goodier in the Guardian, there’s also the question of whether he has broken Parliamentary rules by recording Valentine’s Day messages for the Cameo app at work.

WATCH: Lee Anderson allegedly broke Parliamentary rules on commercial filming after recording Cameo videos for Valentine's Day in his Parliamentary office [@Guardian] pic.twitter.com/iQo8tDzqUO — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 18, 2026

Of course, the biggest question of all has to be why anybody would want Lee Anderson to record them a Valentine’s Day message.

Anderson defended his actions, insisting that the money made from the videos all went to charity.

And every penny goes to @ENLIGHTENTheSh1 a male suicide support group. Remember this is the same Guardian who previously demanded I stopped auctioning one of their cartoons of me because they said they had the copyright. I made thousands selling those cartoons which once again… https://t.co/bxgMZ7YHA6 — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) March 18, 2026

Admirable, but unlikely to make his actions any less a breach of the rules, unless he got permission to do it for that specific purpose.

It comes hot on the heels of the revelation that Nigel Farage recorded dozens of Cameos for the far-right, using neo-Nazi slogans, making inappropriate and misogynist comments – and had explosive outbursts of temper in Cameo outtakes.

Reform UK has a Cameo problem – amongst other things.

1.

Actual member of the legislature of a G7 economy with nuclear capability. pic.twitter.com/ZPEsC6Vgih — Brendan May (@bmay) March 18, 2026

2.

Roses are red,

A blunder by Lee,

How much did he pocket,

More than 30p? https://t.co/OXFyqFNrQS — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) March 18, 2026

3.

I can confidently say on behalf of every woman in the UK and possibly THE WORLD, that a cameo video of Lee Anderson telling me my fella loves me would be enough to end the relationship.

Who gets Lee Anderson to tell you they love you??!! pic.twitter.com/WctoqCk2Vc — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 18, 2026

4.

No wonder they never let him out. A sideways move to Rupert Lowe's [non-existent] party incoming? https://t.co/Irj7EQA4R7 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 18, 2026

5.

Nothing’s gonna scare the wowzers from your trousers faster than a romantic cameo video from Lee Anderson, a man who looks like the brand ambassador for Dignitas pic.twitter.com/QseX1bU5Pg — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) March 18, 2026

6.

So recording on the Parliament estate is fine and breaks no rules as long as you are doing it for charity? Thought not — dave lawrence (@dave43law) March 18, 2026

7.

He should be prosecuted for charging for that! — Robert Burns (@Nugent4nil) March 18, 2026

8.

Sending Lee Anderson Cameo videos to my ex-wife to convince her to take me back. https://t.co/moANkmgxBX — Andy Churnwell (@churnwell) March 18, 2026

9.