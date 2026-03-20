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Someone made a Dune: Part Three poster generator, and people made the most of it – 34 of the spiciest

Poke Reporter. Updated March 20th, 2026

Fans of Dune, rejoice – there’s a December release date pencilled in for Dune: Part Three, the final piece in the Frank Herbert-inspired sci-fi series. Here’s a taster.

The internet’s imagination has clearly been grabbed by the poster for the upcoming blockbuster, because we’ve been seeing a lot of parodies – like this.

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— Alex Zalben (@azalben.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 1:13 AM

The good people over at PixelFrame have even gone to the trouble of making a poster generator with the right font, just to make it even easier for people with a joke in their heads that they need to share.

The DUNC… I mean DUNE Font Generator is live now! Showcase your hype for Dune Part Three with custom graphics that faithfully recreate the Dune logo style.

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— pixelframe.design (@pixelframe.bsky.social) March 18, 2026 at 2:42 PM

Between the generator and those who made their own, there are a lot of funny and clever (or both) Dune posters out there, so we’ve collected some favourites.

1.

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— pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 2:59 AM

2.

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— all-a-mort.bsky.social (@all-a-mort.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 11:24 PM

3.

As foretold

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— Pablo Hidalgo (@infinata.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 3:13 AM

4.

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— Max Kennerly (@maxkennerly.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 1:54 AM

5.

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— Nick (derogatory) ✨ (@slothropsmap.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 11:42 PM

6.

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— andy™ (@andylevy.net) March 19, 2026 at 11:41 PM

7.

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— Katav 🐺 g(r)ay wolf 🐏 bighorn(y) ram (@katav.gay) March 19, 2026 at 11:30 PM

8.

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— Amos Posner (@amosposner.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 12:41 AM

9.

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— George Pearkes (@peark.es) March 19, 2026 at 11:49 PM

10.

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— Kelsey Atherton (@atherton.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 11:28 PM

11.

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— Chris Webb (@chrisporkerwebb.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 12:21 AM

12.

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— HappyToast (@happytoast.co.uk) March 19, 2026 at 11:43 PM

13.

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— Zoe Tunnell (@zoewithasword.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 12:53 AM

14.

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— Joe Scaramanga (@joescaramanga.co.uk) March 20, 2026 at 6:51 AM

15.

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— Comfortably Numb (@numb.comfortab.ly) March 20, 2026 at 12:44 AM

16.

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— Greg Jericho (@grogsgamut.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 4:07 AM

17.

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— Bill Chambers (@flmfrkcentral.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 11:53 PM

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