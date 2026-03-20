Someone made a Dune: Part Three poster generator, and people made the most of it – 34 of the spiciest
Fans of Dune, rejoice – there’s a December release date pencilled in for Dune: Part Three, the final piece in the Frank Herbert-inspired sci-fi series. Here’s a taster.
The internet’s imagination has clearly been grabbed by the poster for the upcoming blockbuster, because we’ve been seeing a lot of parodies – like this.
— Alex Zalben (@azalben.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 1:13 AM
The good people over at PixelFrame have even gone to the trouble of making a poster generator with the right font, just to make it even easier for people with a joke in their heads that they need to share.
The DUNC… I mean DUNE Font Generator is live now! Showcase your hype for Dune Part Three with custom graphics that faithfully recreate the Dune logo style.
— pixelframe.design (@pixelframe.bsky.social) March 18, 2026 at 2:42 PM
Between the generator and those who made their own, there are a lot of funny and clever (or both) Dune posters out there, so we’ve collected some favourites.
1.
— pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 2:59 AM
2.
— all-a-mort.bsky.social (@all-a-mort.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 11:24 PM
3.
As foretold
— Pablo Hidalgo (@infinata.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 3:13 AM
4.
— Max Kennerly (@maxkennerly.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 1:54 AM
5.
— Nick (derogatory) ✨ (@slothropsmap.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 11:42 PM
6.
— andy™ (@andylevy.net) March 19, 2026 at 11:41 PM
7.
— Katav 🐺 g(r)ay wolf 🐏 bighorn(y) ram (@katav.gay) March 19, 2026 at 11:30 PM
8.
— Amos Posner (@amosposner.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 12:41 AM
9.
— George Pearkes (@peark.es) March 19, 2026 at 11:49 PM
10.
— Kelsey Atherton (@atherton.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 11:28 PM
11.
— Chris Webb (@chrisporkerwebb.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 12:21 AM
12.
— HappyToast (@happytoast.co.uk) March 19, 2026 at 11:43 PM
13.
— Zoe Tunnell (@zoewithasword.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 12:53 AM
14.
— Joe Scaramanga (@joescaramanga.co.uk) March 20, 2026 at 6:51 AM
15.
— Comfortably Numb (@numb.comfortab.ly) March 20, 2026 at 12:44 AM
16.
— Greg Jericho (@grogsgamut.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 4:07 AM
17.
— Bill Chambers (@flmfrkcentral.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 11:53 PM