Someone made a Dune: Part Three poster generator, and people made the most of it – 34 of the spiciest

Social Media Dune films funny

Fans of Dune, rejoice – there’s a December release date pencilled in for Dune: Part Three, the final piece in the Frank Herbert-inspired sci-fi series. Here’s a taster.

The internet’s imagination has clearly been grabbed by the poster for the upcoming blockbuster, because we’ve been seeing a lot of parodies – like this.

The good people over at PixelFrame have even gone to the trouble of making a poster generator with the right font, just to make it even easier for people with a joke in their heads that they need to share.

The DUNC… I mean DUNE Font Generator is live now! Showcase your hype for Dune Part Three with custom graphics that faithfully recreate the Dune logo style. [image or embed] — pixelframe.design (@pixelframe.bsky.social) March 18, 2026 at 2:42 PM

Between the generator and those who made their own, there are a lot of funny and clever (or both) Dune posters out there, so we’ve collected some favourites.

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