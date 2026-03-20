Videos Funny fails

An unfortunate (or fortunate) camera angle during this press conference had people wondering what in the wizard hat was going on with the Qatari prime minister – 17 funny reactions

Poke Reporter. Updated March 20th, 2026

In case you missed it amongst all the other worrying stuff, Israel bombed Iran’s South Pars gas field, then Iran bombed Qatar’s liquefied natural gas processing plant at Ras laffan, because both of those things sound like something sane people do. That was sarcasm, by the way.

Trump made a rare criticism of Israel for the move after the escalation sent gas prices into orbit, ordering them not to bomb any more gas fields. Good luck with that, Donald.

To provide an update on the situation, Qatar’s PM Sheikh Mohammed and the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made statements to the press about the importance of ending the conflict. Here’s how that looked.

Now, we’re well aware of what a serious topic it is, but what in the unfortunate camera angle is going on with the Qatari PM’s head? The combination of his white headdress and the white of the Qatari flag behind him combined to give him a wizard, dunce or KKK look – you choose.

Here’s what people thought of it.

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