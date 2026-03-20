An unfortunate (or fortunate) camera angle during this press conference had people wondering what in the wizard hat was going on with the Qatari prime minister – 17 funny reactions

Videos Funny fails

In case you missed it amongst all the other worrying stuff, Israel bombed Iran’s South Pars gas field, then Iran bombed Qatar’s liquefied natural gas processing plant at Ras laffan, because both of those things sound like something sane people do. That was sarcasm, by the way.

Trump made a rare criticism of Israel for the move after the escalation sent gas prices into orbit, ordering them not to bomb any more gas fields. Good luck with that, Donald.

To provide an update on the situation, Qatar’s PM Sheikh Mohammed and the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made statements to the press about the importance of ending the conflict. Here’s how that looked.

Qatar’s Prime Minister: This war needs to stop immediately. The aggression needs to stop immediately. Because everyone knows who the main beneficiary of this war is, and dragging the whole region into this conflict is. pic.twitter.com/o7bd5nS9RM — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 19, 2026

Now, we’re well aware of what a serious topic it is, but what in the unfortunate camera angle is going on with the Qatari PM’s head? The combination of his white headdress and the white of the Qatari flag behind him combined to give him a wizard, dunce or KKK look – you choose.

Here’s what people thought of it.

1.

I thought he was dressed as a wizard pic.twitter.com/NgcVrxYUfl — JoAnn Marie (@JoAnn_Marie) March 19, 2026

2.

They did him dirty with the camera angle. https://t.co/SqZPxBmj7A — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 19, 2026

3.

Not to be the Well Ackshually guy but he's clearly doing unicorn cosplay. — Frap Slim (@FrappuccinoSlim) March 19, 2026

4.

5.

Whoever the camera guy is… double what he’s getting paid. https://t.co/Oz2VVmdUjr — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 19, 2026

6.

For a second I thought Gandalf the White was representing Qatar at this press conference. pic.twitter.com/7HbFLtiMMA — Lubdha Khandelwal (@lubdha) March 19, 2026

7.

Good news He is not, in fact, wearing a cone on his head https://t.co/zyabf4aF8R — Jebus (@Jebus) March 19, 2026

8.

The dunce's hat effect in that shot is not a good look. pic.twitter.com/r0Ughm5YLl — Dr Iain Overton (@iainoverton) March 19, 2026

9.