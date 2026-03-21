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Michael Rosen spoke movingly about his teenage son who died from meningitis in 1999 and the full 4-minute clip is well worth your time

Michael White. Updated March 21st, 2026

It has been a terrifying week for the students and families affected by the meningitis outbreak in Kent.

Tragically, two young university students have already died and dozens more are ill. There are fears of it spreading further afield too.

It was in this context that children’s author and poet Michael Rosen appeared on BBC’s Newsnight, because Michael understands better than most just how terrible this disease can be. He lost his 18-year-old son, Eddie, to meningitis in 1999.

The full clip is worth your time. Michael speaks movingly about his son, what he was like before he fell ill, and the signs and symptoms everyone should look out for.

People have praised 79-year-old Michael for his honesty and for sharing his painful story to help others, especially parents.

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Source: Twitter/X/BBCNewsnight