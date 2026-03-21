Michael Rosen spoke movingly about his teenage son who died from meningitis in 1999 and the full 4-minute clip is well worth your time

Life BBC health Michael rosen

It has been a terrifying week for the students and families affected by the meningitis outbreak in Kent.

Tragically, two young university students have already died and dozens more are ill. There are fears of it spreading further afield too.

BREAKING: The number of meningitis cases has risen again, new figures just released by the UK Health Security Agency show. 🔗 Read more https://t.co/bIw5uYY9iT pic.twitter.com/xR1sagRWG2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 20, 2026

It was in this context that children’s author and poet Michael Rosen appeared on BBC’s Newsnight, because Michael understands better than most just how terrible this disease can be. He lost his 18-year-old son, Eddie, to meningitis in 1999.

For your information: when Eddie died of meningitis, he didn't have a rash on his body. I discovered after he had died (as I was pulling him from his bed) that he had a rash in his armpits. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) March 17, 2026

The full clip is worth your time. Michael speaks movingly about his son, what he was like before he fell ill, and the signs and symptoms everyone should look out for.

“I put him to bed with paracetamol and Nurofen and I went in in the morning and he was dead – it was that quick.” Author and poet Michael Rosen remembers the sudden death of his late son Eddie to Meningitis C in 1999.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/qtt2M3Eds3 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) March 18, 2026

People have praised 79-year-old Michael for his honesty and for sharing his painful story to help others, especially parents.

1.

Very sad & also important to hear from @MichaelRosenYes on last nights Newsnight… I did not know about the speed of meningitis https://t.co/94tFIkE4Jg — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) March 19, 2026

2.

Michael, we're so very lucky to have you to explain this so clearly. Thank you. — George Peel ☘️ 🖐️ #P&J Project. #JC4PM! (@Eesy20) March 19, 2026

3.

A colleague, a consultant physician I knew had the same with experience with his son who died. https://t.co/pgNt1BUB8j — Life in the slow lane (@drokane) March 19, 2026

4.

So clearly explained, absolutely devastating heartbreaking for a parent. Thank you for your humanity and generosity @MichaelRosenYes — Phiona (@paint_flowers) March 19, 2026

5.

Oh God. So sad. I met Eddie once, I had to entertain him while his dad chatted to my boss. He talked about the football and the World Cup, and he was such a lovely, bright engaging boy. What honestly is worse than losing a child. Unbearable. — Emily Thomas (@EmilyHThom) March 20, 2026

6.

Christ that's heartbreaking. I don't think I could come back from something like that. https://t.co/UOGEzTs0ZU — Murky Depths (@TheMurkyDepths) March 19, 2026

7.

everyone should listen to this very sad but extremely accurate story of how swiftly meningitis can strike and why suddenly we have this vulnerable age group. thank you Michael🙏 https://t.co/ujewWNmnyx — Christine Bagot (@cm_bagot) March 19, 2026

8.

Generations of kids who grew up hearing about Eddie (and the nappy cream, and the gerbils) were devastated https://t.co/liNy2DF532 — Stuart Glover (@Stugloverlives) March 19, 2026

9.

This is so incredibly sad and I’m ashamed to say I had no idea of the details of Eddie’s death until I read this. Michael is an amazing man and has gone through some dreadful things in his life. “National treasure” just doesn’t cut it! https://t.co/J2hMmGjGIQ — Colin Howard (@ColinHoward13) March 19, 2026

10.

Grateful to you for speaking candidly and armed with important facts on newsnight tonight. My son managed to survive meningitis for which I'll forever be grateful, but lack of information can make it a devastating lottery. Thank you for speaking out. — helenski (@helenski7) March 19, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/BBCNewsnight