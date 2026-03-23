The White House thinks ICE agents are the solution to long American airport lines and Twitter begged to differ

Politics airport delays ice agents tom homan

People would do just about anything to avoid waiting in lines at the airport. Except maybe this.

White House Border Czar Tom Homan confirmed what crazy person, and US President, Donald Trump blurted out over the weekend: ICE agents are coming to an airport near you.

Here’s Homan breaking down why this is a good idea:

BASH: Are ICE agents going to move into American airports starting tomorrow? HOMAN: Yes. I’m currently working on the plan. We’ll execute tomorrow. BASH: Are ICE agents even remotely trained to handle security at airports? HOMAN: ICE agents receive high-level training. pic.twitter.com/Z7ZNzJth6a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2026

And here is the rest of the universe explaining why this is a terrible idea.

1.

A bunch of overly aggressive ICE agents at major airports with already frustrated travelers — what could go wrong? https://t.co/bs6snf7rGq — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 22, 2026

2.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha high level training hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/XdTEWvoNZ0 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 22, 2026

3.

This is gonna go great https://t.co/TZ3apce9hf — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 22, 2026

4.

Where would ICE agents have received TSA training when they only get 47 days of training for their regular jobs? I wouldn’t call anything like that “high-level”. Looks like the Peter Principle is hard at work across this admin. https://t.co/HsJISYvVzC — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) March 22, 2026

5.

How long before an ICE agent physically abuses someone at an airport? A day? Two? An abuse that would 100% be caught on video. — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) March 22, 2026

6.

This will be a Fn disaster WTF is ICE gonna do? Make getting thru Security an even slower and frustrating process? https://t.co/QI30kgiz87 — Parris (@vicious696) March 22, 2026

7.

How long until the ICE gestapo starts shooting people who are just trying to go through security? https://t.co/J2HbzdHN79 — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) March 22, 2026

8.