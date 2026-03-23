Politics airport delays ice agents tom homan

The White House thinks ICE agents are the solution to long American airport lines and Twitter begged to differ

Saul Hutson. Updated March 23rd, 2026

People would do just about anything to avoid waiting in lines at the airport. Except maybe this.

White House Border Czar Tom Homan confirmed what crazy person, and US President, Donald Trump blurted out over the weekend: ICE agents are coming to an airport near you.

Here’s Homan breaking down why this is a good idea:

And here is the rest of the universe explaining why this is a terrible idea.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2