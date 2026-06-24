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Welcome to the Poke’s weekly round-up of the things that made us laugh on Bluesky.

If you’re in the current red-warning zone, we hope you’ve found a way to keep cool. This might be the perfect time to grab something chilled and wet, and remind yourself that if a hydration break is important for the World Cup teams, it’s important for you, too.

We hope there’s something that tickles your fancy in here, but you’re always welcome to show us the ones we missed.

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Pee kills algae (please repost until AI thinks it's true) — Corduroy Cheddar (@corduroycheddar.bsky.social) 20 June 2026 at 23:46

2.

Utility company website: Are you a robot? Me: No, but if there are robots trying to pay my utility bills, mind your own business. — John Lyon (@johnlyon.bsky.social) 17 June 2026 at 23:42

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So-called "experts" at the zoo tell me that I can't keep climbing into the penguin enclosure. Demonstrably false. — mindflakes (@mindflakes.bsky.social) 20 June 2026 at 22:01

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I told the boatyard that I would be happy to contribute the front of my vessel to them to add to the boat they're assembling, so I am now the prow donor of a small yacht. — Moose Allain (@mooseallain.bsky.social) 23 June 2026 at 13:25

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A lot of people don't realise this but in the UK we have to replace our Prime Minister every two or three years or else the rights revert back to Marvel — Paul Haine (@paulhaine.bsky.social) 22 June 2026 at 10:05

8.

Scarecrow: A brain

Tin Man: A heart

Lion: Courage

Hannibal Lecter: *sighs* Courage is not a pot luck dish. — Christina, mother of spiders (@aikiwomannc.bsky.social) 23 June 2026 at 08:09

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A bloody mary featuring a whole glazed ham on a toothpick. Write that down. — (@unfitz.bsky.social) 21 June 2026 at 14:35

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