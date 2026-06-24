Lee Anderson’s attempted gotcha over Labour’s poor attendance at a debate was a bullseye shot into Reform’s foot – 16 votes of no confidence

Politics lee anderson Reform UK

At the time of writing, Lee Anderson is a Reform UK MP, though the former Labour councillor and Tory MP may have continued his political Panini sticker book with a jump to the Greens or – you never know – the Monster Raving Loony Party. They do have the best hats.

He clearly won’t be returning to Labour, however, as he seems to hold them in contempt. The former miner had this damning indictment of the party’s poor attendance at a debate on a mining pension scheme, as well as of their effusive welcome for Andy Burnham… the guy who trounced the Reform UK candidate in the Makerfield by-election.

It really did make people wonder. They wondered whether Lee Anderson has counted how many opposition MPs were there, and if he was in any way familiar with Reform UK’s attendance stats.

1.

There are 17 Labour MP's in the House – there are 3 Opposition MPs…… so 4.2% of Labour 1.2% of all Opposition – so more than treble the number of opposition representatives — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 23, 2026

2.

This is a live picture of the Defence Spending and Readiness debate this afternoon. There are no Reform MPs in the chamber. Last night they didn’t turn up to vote on my amendment to the Armed Forces Bill that would have helped service families. A tale of two priorities… https://t.co/9SW6n5dCBs pic.twitter.com/gTu7Rm9NcA — Ben Obese-Jecty MP (@BenObeseJecty) June 23, 2026

3.

Embarrassing

Standard from Sidebottom here though

Hasn’t your boss got a field to stand in??? — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) June 23, 2026

4.

Why weren't you in that photo Lee? Seems unfair. You've done a lot for the Labour party over the years. pic.twitter.com/C6VVXlCQsf — Shanoosy (@shanoosy) June 23, 2026

5.

It’s weird what different parties privilege isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/83UQ68ooEo — The Accidental Disruptor (@The_A_Disruptor) June 23, 2026

6.

Labour has already returned £1.5bn to around 100,000 ex-miners, Last year, ministers also handed back a further £2.3bn money stolen from them. When lee was a tory MP they gave them nowt https://t.co/EneHbygg0f — Lou D🌹 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇺🇦 (@louderry) June 23, 2026

7.

none of them attended and they ALL still know more about the British Coal Superannuation Pension Scheme ,AND all of Reform's policies, than @RobKenyonReform — Consciousness (@NSNO1878UTFT) June 23, 2026

8.

So it was only a priority for 25% of Reform MP's Lee? pic.twitter.com/Diz3M0Uq9q — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) June 23, 2026

9.

Yeah it does make you wonder, just like when Nigel consistently maintained one of the lowest attendance and voting records in the European Parliament during his 21-year tenure as an MEP. — 🏴Doktor Avalanche III ⚙️⭐️ 🔨 (@DrAvalancheIII) June 23, 2026

10.

Thats an interesting game to start playing Lee given

a) the picture shows a far larger proportion of Labour MPs attending vs other parties

b) how few sessions and votes your party and leader attend — Chaddington Bear (@Fussbudget18) June 23, 2026

11.

Poor 30p lee was a miner and what did thatcher do to the miners,but yet he joined the tories — helenowens (@helenowens12) June 23, 2026

12.

On the subject of priorities

How many times has your Fuhrer @Nigel_Farage attended parliament since he conned the people of Clacton to vote for him?

Oh and how many face to face surgeries has he held? Answer if you want but there is no need to wonder ,i know the answer — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) June 23, 2026

13.

Where was Herr Nigel, man o’ the offshore people? We seek him in his constituency, we seek him in Parliament – why there he is! he’s getting a £5 million bung in a back room somewhere. — Turned out normal again (@JN09924042) June 23, 2026

14.

More Labour than Reform in that picture. Makes you wonder doesn’t it? — Nathan Fitzpatrick (@NathanFitzUK) June 23, 2026

15.

Seems odd you would talk about attendance when reform MPs are the worst for being elsewhere… — Andy duck (@D00k3n) June 23, 2026

16.

Meanwhile @Nigel_Farage has voted in circa 1% of the votes available to him as the elected member of parliament for Clacton! https://t.co/L2hs0Il4ma — Tony French (@French___Tone) June 23, 2026

And finally –

Not only did Lee Anderson moan when only 25% of his own party turned up to the debate, but it turns out he has an interest in the debate because he's a member of the scheme!! 😂😂 https://t.co/Rf6V4trcDW pic.twitter.com/9ArnB9FiJl — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) June 23, 2026

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Lee Anderson challenged people to name someone who had won elections for so many different parties and it was a magnificent self-own for the ages

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons