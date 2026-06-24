Politics lee anderson Reform UK

Lee Anderson’s attempted gotcha over Labour’s poor attendance at a debate was a bullseye shot into Reform’s foot – 16 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 24th, 2026

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At the time of writing, Lee Anderson is a Reform UK MP, though the former Labour councillor and Tory MP may have continued his political Panini sticker book with a jump to the Greens or – you never know – the Monster Raving Loony Party. They do have the best hats.

He clearly won’t be returning to Labour, however, as he seems to hold them in contempt. The former miner had this damning indictment of the party’s poor attendance at a debate on a mining pension scheme, as well as of their effusive welcome for Andy Burnham… the guy who trounced the Reform UK candidate in the Makerfield by-election.

A Tale of Two Priorities. The first picture is from last night's debate on the British Coal Superannuation Pension Scheme, which shows a lack of interest from the majority of Labour MPs. The second picture was taken a few hours earlier. Makes you wonder doesn't it? Vote @reformparty_uk

It really did make people wonder. They wondered whether Lee Anderson has counted how many opposition MPs were there, and if he was in any way familiar with Reform UK’s attendance stats.

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And finally –

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Lee Anderson challenged people to name someone who had won elections for so many different parties and it was a magnificent self-own for the ages

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons