An old clip of the terrifying Noseybonk is doing the rounds again and it really should come with a trigger warning

Entertainment Children's TV nostalgia

When we look back at kids’ TV from the 70s and 80s we can’t avoid reaching the conclusion that a lot of it was made by people who utterly despised children and who wanted nothing more than to inflict deep psychological wounds upon them.

We remember being completely creeped out by shows such as Chocky, Worzel Gummidge and The Children of the Stones. Some of the less robust kids were even reduced to whimpering wrecks by Grotbags the green-faced witch and arch-nemesis of Rod Hull and Emu.

But the true King of Trauma was undoubtedly Noseybonk, from the puzzle-solving kids’ show Jigsaw (1979-1984). He may have been missing from our TV screens for over 40 years, but for many of us he still prowls our nightmares like the embodiment of pure, undistilled evil.

Here’s the clip, shared on Twitter by the wonderful and aptly named Scarred for Life account, who do a fantastic job of dredging up these kinds of horror which a lot of us would rather forget.

NOSEYBONK was the unofficial star of BBC puzzle show for kids, Jigsaw. Along with Worzel Gummidge, he was intended to be whimsical and charming, but ended up having the opposite effect on a large section of the audience. And look here: there’s two of the bloody things! pic.twitter.com/dwvgR57DWI — Scarred for Life (@ScarredForLife2) March 20, 2026

Shudders all round.

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I think this Jim’ll paint it picture sums up the essence of Noseybonk perfectly. pic.twitter.com/LTa0U4kHYd — King for a day (@joelhistory) March 20, 2026

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I have had nightmares of Noseybonk as recently as last year, and I’m in my late 40’s.

I once woke myself up screaming for help 😂 — TikTurd (@M4990tz) March 20, 2026

3.

It’s why I was spooked seeing this unicorn fish in a Cape Town aquarium last month. pic.twitter.com/u7QFwOTzeM — Gareth Price (@garethaprice) March 20, 2026

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This little girl appears to be more annoyed than terrified. But then growing up in the 1970s she’d already witnessed the parade of harrowing nightmares the BBC liked to call Children’s TV. pic.twitter.com/ENYebtzD27 — Kolly Kibber (@KollyKib) March 20, 2026

5.

TV exec 1: “We need some fun, cosy, & entertaining TV for kids”. TV exec 2 “F*ck that, I hate the little bastards, let’s psychologically destroy them” — Tim Boxall ♿🇪🇺 Et Daemonium In Rotae (@timboxall) March 20, 2026

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It wasn’t until the internet arrived that I discovered I was supposed to have been unnerved by Noseybonk Thing is, I was born in 71. I had lived through Potty Time, Hartley Hare, Rainbow, Alberto Frog, Chorlton & the Wheelies, Fingerbobs, and countless others before he arrived — Duncan Parsons (@jefph) March 20, 2026

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