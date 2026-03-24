Entertainment Children's TV nostalgia

An old clip of the terrifying Noseybonk is doing the rounds again and it really should come with a trigger warning

David Harris. Updated March 24th, 2026

When we look back at kids’ TV from the 70s and 80s we can’t avoid reaching the conclusion that a lot of it was made by people who utterly despised children and who wanted nothing more than to inflict deep psychological wounds upon them.

We remember being completely creeped out by shows such as Chocky, Worzel Gummidge and The Children of the Stones. Some of the less robust kids were even reduced to whimpering wrecks by Grotbags the green-faced witch and arch-nemesis of Rod Hull and Emu.

But the true King of Trauma was undoubtedly Noseybonk, from the puzzle-solving kids’ show Jigsaw (1979-1984). He may have been missing from our TV screens for over 40 years, but for many of us he still prowls our nightmares like the embodiment of pure, undistilled evil.

Here’s the clip, shared on Twitter by the wonderful and aptly named Scarred for Life account, who do a fantastic job of dredging up these kinds of horror which a lot of us would rather forget.

Shudders all round.

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