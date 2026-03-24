Politics airports donald trump ice

Donald Trump compared putting ICE agents in airports to the invention of paperclips and as an insight into his mind right now it’s hard to beat

Saul Hutson. Updated March 24th, 2026

The Middle East is on fire and American airport security lines are spilling into the parking lots. Donald Trump is directly responsible for all of it.

So naturally, he’s giving us all a lesson on the history of the paperclip.

Context is usually necessary to decipher what the hell the US President is wanging on about, but in this case, it doesn’t matter.

He has completely lost the thread. And his mind.

Transitioning seamlessly from bragging about sending untrained and armed faux-military into airports to help speed up air travel into an erroneous history of the paperclip soothes no fears. It only builds up the evidence for everyone clamoring for Trump to be removed from power before he can do more damage to the nation and the world.

Twitter was perplexed.

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