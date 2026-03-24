Donald Trump compared putting ICE agents in airports to the invention of paperclips and as an insight into his mind right now it’s hard to beat

Politics airports donald trump ice

The Middle East is on fire and American airport security lines are spilling into the parking lots. Donald Trump is directly responsible for all of it.

So naturally, he’s giving us all a lesson on the history of the paperclip.

Q: Whose idea was that to put ICE in the airports? Trump: Mine. That was mine. That was like the paper clip. Do you know the story of the paper clip? 182 years ago, a man discovered the paper clip. It was so simple. ICE was my idea pic.twitter.com/TVcnqZzWUA — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 23, 2026

Context is usually necessary to decipher what the hell the US President is wanging on about, but in this case, it doesn’t matter.

He has completely lost the thread. And his mind.

Transitioning seamlessly from bragging about sending untrained and armed faux-military into airports to help speed up air travel into an erroneous history of the paperclip soothes no fears. It only builds up the evidence for everyone clamoring for Trump to be removed from power before he can do more damage to the nation and the world.

Twitter was perplexed.

1.

There are not enough reporters asking,

“Excuse me, but what in the actual fuck are you talking about?” https://t.co/G37Qypl1Cv — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) March 23, 2026

2.

25th amendment now please, for your crazy uncle from the Thanksgiving dinner table. https://t.co/49e0jRs9kN — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 23, 2026

3.

Yes, exactly like the paper clip. Just like that. — Gaeten Dugas (@GaetenD) March 23, 2026

4.

I wouldn’t necessarily invoke “paperclip” in the context of my American fascist goon squad. but hey: that’s why I’m not the president! https://t.co/zv1YesQc58 — john (@johnsemley3000) March 23, 2026

5.