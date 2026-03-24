Politics ChatGPT matt goodwin

Matt Goodwin has been very busy since losing to the Green Party in Gorton and Denton. As well as licking his wounds and suggesting that his loss was due to Muslim sectarianism, he’s managed to steer his latest book to publication.

The description of Suicide of a Nation: Immigration, Islam, Identity on the website of a popular high street bookseller includes –

‘Mass uncontrolled immigration, porous borders, ‘two-tier multiculturalism’, and a draconian regime of censorship are all contributing to not just the transformation of a country and a people but their very replacement.’

Sounds about right. In fact, it sounds about far right.

However, doubts have been cast on the information shoring up his anti-immigration rhetoric, after allegations emerged that the book includes AI-created references to sources and quotes, which appear not to exist.

Writer and broadcaster Andy Twelves did some digging and had this to say about it on Twitter.

EXC: .@GoodwinMJ’s new book “Suicide of a Nation: Immigration, Islam, Identity” is out now, and I’m only 5 chapters in and have found a huge amount of what appears to be false quotes and basic misinterpretations of data, that appear to be AI hallucinations. Matthew, can you… pic.twitter.com/f8jKmiOLqB — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 22, 2026

It’s worth reading his full thread of examples, but here are a few of the types of issues he said he had discovered.

Claim 1: “In one year 1 classroom in Bradford, only four of twenty eight pupils spoke English as their first language. Teachers report spending large amounts of time simply mediating between dozens of languages, making normal teaching almost impossible and slowing down the rate… — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 22, 2026

Claim 10: “‘The most dangerous experiments’ warned the economist and philosopher Friedrich Hayek, ‘are those conducted on entire societies.’”⁰⁰Reality: I cannot verify this quote, or anything similar to it from Hayek or any other philosopher or economist. I believe this is… — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 22, 2026

Claim 14: “This is precisely what mass immigration is doing to the White British majority. It is hastening the decline of the historic majority. Without this historic core, as Professor Anthony Smith warned, the nation loses its distinctive identity and becomes an empty shell.”… — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 22, 2026

John Merrick, Editor of The Break Down, broke down some of the places where Goodwin had appeared to use AI, then failed to check the results or to state that AI had been used.

Got to say, if the research of Goodwin’s book was conducted mainly by AI, then he’s done a terrible job of hiding it https://t.co/7fMXOmFiMX pic.twitter.com/yazF8bKllv — John Merrick (@johnpmerrick) March 22, 2026

Look at those UTM codes, which tell a website where the link referral came from. Chat GPT! There are only 12 footnotes in the entire book. 5 are to Goodwin’s own substack, while 2 have embedded UTM codes that reveal they came from ChatGPT searches. — John Merrick (@johnpmerrick) March 22, 2026

Goodwin characterised the accusations, and some very bad reviews, as being an attempt to suppress his book. In the interests of fairness, here’s his very long rebuttal.

A response to my critics. Suicide of a Nation is clearly becoming a major book & I’m DELIGHTED by the debate it’s sparked. This is why I wrote it. People deserve to know the truth about what is happening in their own country. I also find myself in the curious position of… pic.twitter.com/cHqkMhvQpM — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) March 23, 2026

Never has the ‘Sure, Jan’ gif been more necessary, but we’ll simply point you towards Andy Twelves’ reply.

Hi @GoodwinMJ – I’ve read your response in full. You haven’t explained why you or MattGPT has made up multiple quotes attributed to figures like Cicero, Hayek, Burnham, Scruton, and Walker Connor, and why they cannot be verified in any primary texts or reliable secondary… https://t.co/M4mDWSwUpC — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 23, 2026

Tweeters got on board.

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Matt Goodwin is fighting for his life in the comment section, hiding replies. pic.twitter.com/mrzj7sUfVq — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 22, 2026

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And thus, the nickname MattGPT was born pic.twitter.com/Vglxvgj4Mo — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) March 23, 2026

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Got a stat for you @GoodwinMJ. Of the 174 comments in reply to your ‘Response to your critics’ you hid 48 of them. That’s 27.5%. Didn’t even use ChatGPT to work that out.#MattGPT pic.twitter.com/VxfLrg62G4 — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) March 23, 2026

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In a way, he’s the gift that keeps on giving, isn’t he? #MattGPT https://t.co/frLrcpdFjl — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) March 22, 2026

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The lad’s had a shocker. Proper schoolboy stuff. If you’re going to cheat then at least cover your tracks! — John Merrick (@johnpmerrick) March 22, 2026

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More dodgy and unreferenced stats. Seeing as i’m from Cheshire East, the idea that 67% of its school pupils speak English as an additional language seemed dubious in the extreme. Turns out its total rot. The government says that the number is actually a shade over 10%. https://t.co/7fMXOmFiMX pic.twitter.com/azLCC70ajT — John Merrick (@johnpmerrick) March 23, 2026

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