Politics ChatGPT matt goodwin

Matt Goodwin got absolutely dragged after appearing to use AI and ChatGPT in his new book

Poke Reporter. Updated March 24th, 2026

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Matt Goodwin has been very busy since losing to the Green Party in Gorton and Denton. As well as licking his wounds and suggesting that his loss was due to Muslim sectarianism, he’s managed to steer his latest book to publication.

The description of Suicide of a Nation: Immigration, Islam, Identity on the website of a popular high street bookseller includes –

‘Mass uncontrolled immigration, porous borders, ‘two-tier multiculturalism’, and a draconian regime of censorship are all contributing to not just the transformation of a country and a people but their very replacement.’

Sounds about right. In fact, it sounds about far right.

However, doubts have been cast on the information shoring up his anti-immigration rhetoric, after allegations emerged that the book includes AI-created references to sources and quotes, which appear not to exist.

Writer and broadcaster Andy Twelves did some digging and had this to say about it on Twitter.

It’s worth reading his full thread of examples, but here are a few of the types of issues he said he had discovered.

John Merrick, Editor of The Break Down, broke down some of the places where Goodwin had appeared to use AI, then failed to check the results or to state that AI had been used.

Goodwin characterised the accusations, and some very bad reviews, as being an attempt to suppress his book. In the interests of fairness, here’s his very long rebuttal.

Never has the ‘Sure, Jan’ gif been more necessary, but we’ll simply point you towards Andy Twelves’ reply.

Tweeters got on board.

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