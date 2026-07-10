Richard Tice’s claim that Reform’s disputed donations come from a ‘successful aristocratic family’ he’s known for 50 years might not be the anti-establishment gotcha he intended

Politics Reform UK Richard tice

Just when you thought the £5 million crypto gift from billionaire Christopher Harborne might be the undoing of Nigel Farage, along comes a convicted fraudster named George Cottrell with a ‘hold my beer’ moment.

The 32-year-old, known as ‘Posh George’, provided security, accommodation, transport, and staff wages for Nigel Farage in the year before he finally won a seat in the House of Commons, but Farage failed to declare any of that to Parliament.

EXCLUSIVE Nigel Farage failed to declare that a criminal and crypto gambler paid for his staff, security, drivers, social media output in year before election Reform leader has also received free accommodation in Westminster from George Cottrell as MPhttps://t.co/fSKszEDnV1 — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) July 4, 2026

Further digging by the Times unearthed information that Cottrell had given out business cards featuring his own name and Nigel Farage’s email address, had been introduced to people as Farage’s chief of staff, and that the Met Police are investigating £500,000 in donations made to Reform by Fiona Cottrell – George’s mother.

EXCLUSIVE The Metropolitan Police is conducting a criminal investigation into at least £500,000 in donations from George Cottrell's mother to Reform UK before last election. Two people interviewed under caution about "disguising" source or making false statements about funds. — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) July 9, 2026

Reform’s circle of friends, supporters, and bots has tried to paint the reporting as an attempted smear by the Establishment against the Dulwich College-educated, former commodities broker who owns at least five houses outright, and is apparenty randomly gifted £5 million for Ferraris, or whatever.

Richard Tice spoke to Times Radio, insisting that it was all above board, because he knows the Cottrell family very well.

This is what he said.

Police investigations into a £500,000 donation made by the mother of George Cottrell is news to Reform UK's deputy leader Richard Tice. "I think this is a politically motivated smear campaign." pic.twitter.com/y0ChGnuYlj — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) July 10, 2026

“I’ve known the Cottrell family, my family have known the Cottrell family and the broader Hesketh family for 50 years. A very successful aristocratic family, and, you know, that’s, erm, as far as I’m concerned, she is a permissible donor, and that’s the end of it.” “This is about the Establishment trying to kill off a disruptive political party and our leadership. That’s what this is about.”

The Establishment versus the Dulwich alumnus, his privately-educated multi-millionaire deputy, and their successful aristocratic donors. Got it.

These responses say all that needs to be said.

1.

People v the establishment update. Richard Tice tells Times Radio: "My family have known the Cottrell family for 50 years, they're a very successful aristocratic family." https://t.co/44th9WLieg — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) July 10, 2026

2.

The face of a man trying to defend the idea that The Establishment somehow doesn’t include a privately educated multi-millionaire who was handed the family property business or the aristocratic family who gave him even more money. pic.twitter.com/tBT2UsvMkd — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 10, 2026

3.

“Me and my aristocrat friends are being hounded by the establishment” They sound completely insane. — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) July 10, 2026

4.

Killing off the aristocracy – just what the Establishment has always done 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/Jq9OGxoCXx — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) July 10, 2026

5.

Reform: The party of very successful aristocratic families. That'll look great on a leaflet. https://t.co/qgTOMeGL0N — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 10, 2026

6.

Richard Tice is cacking it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/50XMZcUnnN — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) July 10, 2026

7.

Aristocrats are the establishment if you take money from Aristicrats you are acting on behalf of the establishment. pic.twitter.com/RZjcTOVceG — thedevilstuna (@thedevilstuna) July 10, 2026

8.

Tice’s brusque retort to the permissible donor question is his family have known the Cottrells , and the wider Hesketh family for over 50 years The current Lord Hesketh is Alexander "Thomas" Fermor-Hesketh, the 3rd Baron Hesketh .He is a British aristocrat, former Conservative… https://t.co/5UWXBz93Yf — Bruce McD (@brucemcd23) July 10, 2026

9.

He's definitely one of us. My pub is rammed full of criminal aristocrats. That nasty old establishment is out to get him, but he's so normal he'll be fine. https://t.co/uYIByQ2puG — Keith B (@KB127) July 10, 2026

10.

Whatever the moral double standards going on here, the idea that Tice and Farage represent the ‘anti-elite’ is just ludicrous by this point. Why does anyone fall for it? https://t.co/mPONx9d1ug — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) July 10, 2026

11.

Do Reform actually know what the establishment means? https://t.co/dJtRCLcQsu — Ben 🇬🇧 (@BenInRushcliffe) July 10, 2026

12.

13.

"Anti-establishment". Anybody voting for these fucking conmen thinking they will do anything other than enrich themselves deserves everything they get. https://t.co/nfBdjmKPIC — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) July 10, 2026

14.

Richard Tice's "defence" is the funniest own goal of the year. Nothing says "anti-establishment" like 50-year family ties to aristocrats and a £500,000 donor. The mask slipped—and underneath was exactly the establishment they claim to oppose.👇🤨 https://t.co/12AAny9yK5 — Amra Watson (@AmraWatson) July 10, 2026

15.

Feels increasingly like the “Establishment” to Reform isn’t those who’ve enjoyed untrammelled privilege & wealth for decades on end but instead someone who once, briefly said something a little bit woke https://t.co/C84NRejLU0 — David (@Zero_4) July 10, 2026

In other news, we seem to remember Richard Tice being very vocal about a house Angela Rayner sold in 2010. Must have been a different Richard Tice.

‘It was two years ago…’ Oh well that’s ok then 🤷‍♂️ If Richard Tice was any more rattled he’d be a piggy bank https://t.co/Sf5wOKvzT7 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) July 10, 2026

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The Met is investigating £500k in payments to Reform by the mother of their convicted fraudster donor, and the internet grabbed the popcorn – 17 savage reactions

Source Times Radio Image Screengrab