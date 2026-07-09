This Belgian woman’s top trolling of sour American football fans unable to process their World Cup defeat just gets better and better

Sport Belgium world cup

As you will already know by now, the United States are out of the World Cup after being beaten 4-1 by Belgium.

As you will also probably know, there are lots of American football fans who are especially sour about it, invariably bleating about it on Twitter in an especially on-brand way.

Like this person, for instance.

So Belgium beat the US at a kids game. Do you have one of these? Of course you don’t . pic.twitter.com/2QnNZp7YTM — Ed K (@CenturionsOath) July 7, 2026

And we mention them because of this particular Belgian woman who just offered up the perfect final word to whining American football fans everywhere.

Hat-trick!

She did Americans dirty pic.twitter.com/GbHGYiHdvb — Troll Football Media (@TrollFootball2) July 8, 2026

We deserve all the trolling….this is great 🤣 https://t.co/Iv6vwjckMj — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 8, 2026

Credit where credit is due. This is a solid burn. — Jonathan Hernon (@JonathanHernon) July 8, 2026

NGL the snort at the end was classic. — hoos.crypto ☀️🏴‍☠️🧊 (@husseinb) July 8, 2026

H/T @franvanni