Sport Belgium world cup

This Belgian woman’s top trolling of sour American football fans unable to process their World Cup defeat just gets better and better

John Plunkett. Updated July 9th, 2026

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As you will already know by now, the United States are out of the World Cup after being beaten 4-1 by Belgium.

As you will also probably know, there are lots of American football fans who are especially sour about it, invariably bleating about it on Twitter in an especially on-brand way.

Like this person, for instance.

And we mention them because of this particular Belgian woman who just offered up the perfect final word to whining American football fans everywhere.

Hat-trick!

H/T @franvanni