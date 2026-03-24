Stephen Milller’s gratuitous praise for Donald Trump was already jaw-dropping enough but then Kash Patel turned up

Politics donald trump kash patel Stephen miller

Donald Trump has never had a problem embarrassing himself. Now he wants to bring the rest of his cabinet with him.

He took a big step forward on that front with his recent Make America Safe Again roundtable.

Sitting at the center of a semi-circle, the President hosted a 90-minute discussion on how to keep America safe. The conversation quickly strayed from topic and devolved into an ass-kissing ceremony for the dear leader.

Here is a sample of the one-upsmanship on display from his minions, as Stephen Miller hyperbolically praises the President before Trump then coaxes the next man up, Kash Patel, to “top that.”

Miller: What President Trump is doing is a national miracle that will be studied not only for generations but for centuries to come. Trump: Kash, see if you can top that. Patel: Mr. President, thank you for delivering the safest country on God’s green Earth pic.twitter.com/G8HTyAcVd8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 23, 2026

This man’s ego knows no bounds.

Everyone who witnessed the atrocity was horrified. For Trump, for his team, for his country.

1.

There will be no effective way to convince future generations that this cultish veneration of a morally decrepit carcass of soulless humanity actually took place. I’m living through it, and I still can’t believe this is real life. https://t.co/Z1pNLizTp7 — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) March 23, 2026

2.

So fucking bizarre and pathetic https://t.co/8tq59BvdOg — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) March 23, 2026

3.

Grown-ass adults competing to see who can be the most shameless bootlicker. https://t.co/vC2uu3Ok9S — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) March 23, 2026

4.

Not beating the cult allegations. https://t.co/gis2gbqdAu — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) March 23, 2026

5.

when HBO makes a drama series about the Trump administration, i beg to be in the writer’s room. these guys are just incredible characters. https://t.co/7xsiG9TIqH — conar (@subtoconnorpls) March 23, 2026

6.

unironic national humiliation ritual https://t.co/qvxyOLVibv — psychosomatica (@Xenoimpulse) March 23, 2026

7.

I think the only part of this Kash ass-kissing session that is accurate is when he said to Trump: “You have put on a show for the world.” https://t.co/pIqPKEiXTu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 23, 2026

8.