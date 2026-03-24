Politics donald trump kash patel Stephen miller

Stephen Milller’s gratuitous praise for Donald Trump was already jaw-dropping enough but then Kash Patel turned up

Saul Hutson. Updated March 24th, 2026

Donald Trump has never had a problem embarrassing himself. Now he wants to bring the rest of his cabinet with him.

He took a big step forward on that front with his recent Make America Safe Again roundtable.

Sitting at the center of a semi-circle, the President hosted a 90-minute discussion on how to keep America safe. The conversation quickly strayed from topic and devolved into an ass-kissing ceremony for the dear leader.

Here is a sample of the one-upsmanship on display from his minions, as Stephen Miller hyperbolically praises the President before Trump then coaxes the next man up, Kash Patel, to “top that.”

This man’s ego knows no bounds.

Everyone who witnessed the atrocity was horrified. For Trump, for his team, for his country.

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