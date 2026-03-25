Keir Starmer owned Nigel Farage so hard at PMQs that he and the rest of his Reform UK MPs walked out

Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage PMQs

Another Wednesday, another PMQs, where it’s not an entirely unfamiliar sight to see Nigel Farage getting schooled in one way or another.

What made this Wednesday out of the ordinary was that Keir Starmer’s takedown of the Reform UK leader appeared to get under Farage’s skin so much that he promptly walked out. Along with the rest of his party’s smattering of MPs.

🚨 WATCH: Nigel Farage asks Keir Starmer to admit his "Smash the Gangs" slogan has been an "abject failure" Starmer: "He promised lower tax and now Reform councils are hiking council tax by 9%" Farage and other Reform MPs then walk out the chamber#PMQs pic.twitter.com/YUHcqp6ifZ — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 25, 2026

Snowflake.

Nigel Farage getting waved & laughed out of the house as he fucks off after asking his question 😳😂 Good to see he respects the house of parliament#PMQs pic.twitter.com/a8vAYMfWEa — kerry ✊💙Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) March 25, 2026

And his most untimely exit prompted no end of responses on Twitter. These people surely said it best.

1.

It seems Reform have done a runner quicker than those same people ran away from the Tories to Reform — Hasan Hussain (@HasanHussain777) March 25, 2026

2.

Starmer criticises Reform and Farage for being dismissive of the people who have voted for them, and Farage's response is…to lead a walk-out of his MPs from the chamber.

Hahaha what an absolute snowflake! Can you imagine him leading the country and being made accountable and… pic.twitter.com/kKBFMteOmF — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 25, 2026

3.

Performative tantrum totally staged by Farage – the only time he has been in Parliament this week https://t.co/ujAqzj21iC — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 25, 2026

4.

Keir Starmer embarrasses and evicerates Farage at #PMQs so the crybaby walks out….utterly pathetic. Reform are just immature juvenile jokers. pic.twitter.com/ghKDed1uqG — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) March 25, 2026

5.

Jesus farage made Starmer look good — CJ (@CJAugustsson) March 25, 2026

6.

Reform are such a bunch of snowflakes. They really don't like people pointing out quite how useless they are — Ranibow Sprimkle (@Carpenterdf) March 25, 2026

7.

are we sure this is real life and not a soap opera? https://t.co/tzk6LKtSKP — Dan | Eins, Zwei, Drei! (@danthegunner46) March 25, 2026

8.

Farage and Tice are Clowns, people seeing through them and Reform going down in the Polls, people don’t like these stunts. — laird (@laird01554927) March 25, 2026

9.

How very militant of Nigel Farage and his Reform Party shuffle-bottoms to stage a pre-rehearsed walk out of the Commons Men of the people my hole#PMQs https://t.co/Trw5HkZexf — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) March 25, 2026

There were also, it has to be said, more than a few people suggesting it might have helped had Starmer actually answered the question.

To which the only (two part) response is surely A) Doubt it. B) it’s Prime Minsister’s Questions, what did he expect?

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Source @PolitlcsUK