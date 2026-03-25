Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage PMQs

Keir Starmer owned Nigel Farage so hard at PMQs that he and the rest of his Reform UK MPs walked out

John Plunkett. Updated March 25th, 2026

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Another Wednesday, another PMQs, where it’s not an entirely unfamiliar sight to see Nigel Farage getting schooled in one way or another.

What made this Wednesday out of the ordinary was that Keir Starmer’s takedown of the Reform UK leader appeared to get under Farage’s skin so much that he promptly walked out. Along with the rest of his party’s smattering of MPs.

Snowflake.

And his most untimely exit prompted no end of responses on Twitter. These people surely said it best.

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There were also, it has to be said, more than a few people suggesting it might have helped had Starmer actually answered the question.

To which the only (two part) response is surely A) Doubt it. B) it’s Prime Minsister’s Questions, what did he expect?

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Source @PolitlcsUK