Nigel Farage ended up the butt of this hilariously timed exchange at PMQs and it will surely never be bettered

Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage PMQs

There was much to enjoy – well, that might be overdoing it just a little bit – at PMQs on Wednesday.

There was the Reform UK flounce out after Keir Starmer’s especially welcome takedown of Nigel Farage, which we’ve already written about over here.

But there was also this moment – also featuring Farage – not long before the Reform leader did one. And we’re not sure there’s even been better comedy timing, in the House of Commons at least.

Watch to the end, obviously (sound up!)

Bravo to everyone involved there. Apart from you, Farage, obviously. And hats off to @EddieBurfi for spotting and sharing it (follow them here!)

Could not have worded and timed it better. https://t.co/baW9wOPp1u — Ranjit Singh Seehra (@ranjitseehra) March 25, 2026

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Keir Starmer owned Nigel Farage so hard at PMQs that he and the rest of his Reform UK MPs walked out

Source @EddieBurfi