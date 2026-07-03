Social Media ageing funny

There’s a lighter side to getting older, and these 27 funny Threads posts completely get it

Poke Reporter. Updated July 3rd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In many ways, it’s a privilege to grow old, but one that can be understandably overlooked when balanced against the pitfalls, such as increasing aches and pains, forgetfulness, and having no clue how to handle the latest technology. Not all OAPs fit that stereotype, but it’s a cliché for a reason.

You don’t even have gone to school with Dick Van Dyke to spot the signs. It’s not all about having a knee-length beard and three working teeth, as these posts from Threads so ably and hilariously illustrate.

1.

View on Threads

2.

View on Threads

3.

View on Threads

4.

View on Threads

5.

View on Threads

6.

View on Threads

7.

View on Threads

8.

View on Threads

9.

View on Threads

10.

View on Threads

11.

View on Threads

12.

View on Threads

13.

View on Threads

14.

View on Threads

Article Pages:1 2