There’s a lighter side to getting older, and these 27 funny Threads posts completely get it

Social Media ageing funny

In many ways, it’s a privilege to grow old, but one that can be understandably overlooked when balanced against the pitfalls, such as increasing aches and pains, forgetfulness, and having no clue how to handle the latest technology. Not all OAPs fit that stereotype, but it’s a cliché for a reason.

You don’t even have gone to school with Dick Van Dyke to spot the signs. It’s not all about having a knee-length beard and three working teeth, as these posts from Threads so ably and hilariously illustrate.

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