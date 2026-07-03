US world cup

This American blamed red cards for ‘ruining the product’ after a US player was sent off in the World Cup and the rest of the world responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated July 3rd, 2026

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Say what you like about the World Cup – please! – but one consequence of its return to the United States for the first time in 32 years has been to introduce the beautiful game to a whole new generation of fans.

Whether they embrace it in quite the same way as they do baseball, basketball, American football and all that remains to be seen (spoiler alert – they won’t).

Some of these new fans don’t just want to watch it, they want to change it, not least this particular dude who blamed red cards for ‘ruining the product’ after United States striker Folarin Balogun was sent off in the second half of his team’s win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

And it wasn’t just any American but Rhett Reese, a big cheese movie writer/producer whose credits including Deadpool, Zombieland and many others.

But no matter how long that list of movie credits it didn’t earn him any extra respect in the replies, with the entirety of the rest of the world basically replying as one.

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