Life food and drink

Turns out that millions of kebabs contain ‘goat and skin’ but not everyone has been put off – 17 deliciously entertaining replies

David Harris. Updated July 3rd, 2026

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The doner kebab is often considered the ultimate food to be enjoyed after a few beers.

The sweaty slices of brown meat, lovingly carved from a rotating ‘elephant’s leg’ and slapped into a pitta bread has long been sustaining hungry customers in that time between last orders and the late night bus ride home.

But will people now think twice about chomping down on their Saturday night kebab after the BBC have reported that millions of the ‘lamb’ kebabs being sold contain ‘goat and skin’?

Here’s the BBC News tweet.

The report divided opinion, broadly split between the ‘green faced nausea’ emoji and the ‘shrug’ emoji. Just for the record, we’re definitely Team Shrug.

Here come the delicious replies.

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