Life food and drink

The doner kebab is often considered the ultimate food to be enjoyed after a few beers.

The sweaty slices of brown meat, lovingly carved from a rotating ‘elephant’s leg’ and slapped into a pitta bread has long been sustaining hungry customers in that time between last orders and the late night bus ride home.

But will people now think twice about chomping down on their Saturday night kebab after the BBC have reported that millions of the ‘lamb’ kebabs being sold contain ‘goat and skin’?

Here’s the BBC News tweet.

Goat and skin in millions of ‘lamb’ kebabs compared to horsemeat lasagne scandal https://t.co/EfMUk6MAqK — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 3, 2026

The report divided opinion, broadly split between the ‘green faced nausea’ emoji and the ‘shrug’ emoji. Just for the record, we’re definitely Team Shrug.

Here come the delicious replies.

1.

Goat’s meat is perfectly edible and delicious, essntialy interchangeable with lamb/sheep and considered a great, even greater, delicacy in most advanced culinary cultures — CBoneuvre (@CBoneuvre) July 3, 2026

2.

Why do people eat such things is outside my comprehension. — VLey (@vley1066) July 3, 2026

3.

Used to love a goat and skin kebab after 10 pints of Stella — HighburyGooner89 (@sydneynomad99) July 3, 2026

4.

That means that goat and skin taste great on a Friday night! — Michael. #helpthehomeless (@MikeJMcC) July 3, 2026

5.

Nobody is buying a donner kebab thinking it’s the height of cuisine. — In-Flight Videos (@inflightvideos) July 3, 2026

6.

This isn’t news, these types of spinning sticks have always been “mystery meat” 😆 — Mars Timeline (@Mars_Timeline) July 3, 2026

7.

What’s wrong with goat? What’s wrong with skin for that matter. It’s not like we don’t go out of our way to cook it nicely on a bit of pork. — Diseasel (@Diseasel22) July 3, 2026

8.