Turns out Donald Trump sounds just like Scooby Doo in this clip and we enjoyed it even more than James O’Brien did

Pics donald trump james o'brien

To the studios of talk station LBC now, where James O’Brien was delighted to find this clip of Donald Trump in which he sounds uncannily like Scooby Doo.

No, seriously.

And O’Brien liked it so much he thinks it might be his new all-time favourite LBC clip. And it really is a proper humdinger.

'That's not AI?! That's genuine?' James O’Brien can't believe who Donald Trump sounds like in this Iran update. pic.twitter.com/QECwsFFsgy — LBC (@LBC) March 26, 2026

Uncanny!

I didn’t mean to laugh but that was hilarious 😂😂😂😂😂 — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) March 26, 2026

Watch this and try not to laugh 🤭 https://t.co/EISn0dZrOJ — Cat in the Hat 🐈‍⬛ 🎩 🇬🇧 (@_CatintheHat) March 26, 2026

I can't stop laughing !😂🤣 — Jackie (@Jackiedalle) March 26, 2026

Trump does know the world is laughing at him right ?https://t.co/Nho5yJFMFN — Teresa Crawford🇬🇧 🇺🇦 #FBPE (@TeresaC123) March 26, 2026

Could have been worse – could have been Scrappy Doo. Now he really was an a-hole.

Source @LBC