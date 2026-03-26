Pics donald trump james o'brien

Turns out Donald Trump sounds just like Scooby Doo in this clip and we enjoyed it even more than James O’Brien did

John Plunkett. Updated March 26th, 2026

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To the studios of talk station LBC now, where James O’Brien was delighted to find this clip of Donald Trump in which he sounds uncannily like Scooby Doo.

No, seriously.

And O’Brien liked it so much he thinks it might be his new all-time favourite LBC clip. And it really is a proper humdinger.

Uncanny!

Could have been worse – could have been Scrappy Doo. Now he really was an a-hole.

Source @LBC