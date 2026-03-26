Politics Reform UK

Zia Yusuf raved about Farage’s level of aura, and they’re never beating the ‘cult’ allegations – 15 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 26th, 2026

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Credit where it’s due, we take our hats off to Zia Yusuf for managing to knock the tag team of Stephen Miller and Kash Patel off the top spot in the ‘Biggest Arse-kissing Cult Members’ competition, despite them setting a high bar.

Reform UK’s so-called Shadow Home Secretary (He’s not a member of Parliament and Reform isn’t the second-largest party), posted this cringeworthy comment as Reform continued its campaign for the upcoming local elections.

Apart from any other considerations …

How Do You Do Fellow Kids Steve Buscemi GIFfrom How Do You Do Fellow Kids GIFs

If he thought he was going to get away with waxing lyrical about the cult leader’s aura, he clearly hasn’t been paying attention.

This is what happened –

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We’ll leave the last word to Oldishbird.

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Stephen Milller’s gratuitous praise for Donald Trump was already jaw-dropping enough but then Kash Patel turned up

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