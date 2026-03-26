Zia Yusuf raved about Farage’s level of aura, and they’re never beating the ‘cult’ allegations – 15 votes of no confidence

Politics Reform UK

Credit where it’s due, we take our hats off to Zia Yusuf for managing to knock the tag team of Stephen Miller and Kash Patel off the top spot in the ‘Biggest Arse-kissing Cult Members’ competition, despite them setting a high bar.

Miller: What President Trump is doing is a national miracle that will be studied not only for generations but for centuries to come. Trump: Kash, see if you can top that. Patel: Mr. President, thank you for delivering the safest country on God's green Earth pic.twitter.com/G8HTyAcVd8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 23, 2026

Reform UK’s so-called Shadow Home Secretary (He’s not a member of Parliament and Reform isn’t the second-largest party), posted this cringeworthy comment as Reform continued its campaign for the upcoming local elections.

Nobody else in British politics can pull off this level of aura pic.twitter.com/E1xDLpOCpe — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) March 25, 2026

Apart from any other considerations …

If he thought he was going to get away with waxing lyrical about the cult leader’s aura, he clearly hasn’t been paying attention.

This is what happened –

1.

Bloody hell, he’s being serious. I thought this was a parody post at first glance. Jesus. https://t.co/QjsRzEDmQ1 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) March 26, 2026

2.

3.

It’s all a bit tacky to be honest. https://t.co/SkXgxcA0J5 — Richard Donaldson (@RDonaldson91) March 26, 2026

4.

Desperately trying the Trump pyrotechnics tactic. Going down like a lead balloon though… embarrassing — Victoria Atherton (@vvatherton) March 25, 2026

5.

A) Is this a love that you dare not speak of ?

B) are you auditioning to become a stand up comedian one day ?

C) you were paid to humiliate yourself ? https://t.co/3fLBfxEDqv — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) March 26, 2026

6.

7.

Farage should be doing the job taxpayers pay him to do. Like sit through more than 15 minutes in HoC, vote, hold surgeries in Clacton, face proper scrutiny. He's a weak, narcissistic, short tempered bully. — patsy (@patsynotanumber) March 25, 2026

8.

Like the love child of Swiss Tony and a ventriloquist’s doll. But sure, ‘aura’ https://t.co/Jss1d49tca — . (@LouiseRawAuthor) March 25, 2026

9.

This is what you think is needed to run the country?

A few fireworks & a fag ash stained lazy old pensioner who has a hissy fit every time he doesn't get his own way?

Seriously you should have stuck with the Tories.

He's a national embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/WTTOKG282h — monty and lottie. (emma) (@montysbiscuit) March 25, 2026

10.

No one else in British politics WANTS to pull off this level of cringe https://t.co/pSayN5RPLE — Nate, or, Mr H Reviews (@MrHreviews) March 26, 2026

11.

12.

The mouldy brick wall down my street has more aura https://t.co/tqE4b1hZ1V — ⸆⸉ (@crowningred) March 25, 2026

13.

Ah yes, the indefatigable aura of Nigel Farage. Odd that it only seems to materialise when he's in an enclosed arena with compliant audience. pic.twitter.com/rBf6MRi0Ei — Levelling down (@LevellingDown) March 26, 2026

14.

Yeah, there’s a fair waft coming aff him https://t.co/pa9smnAm3s — Haldane army faction (@mypalfootfoot7) March 25, 2026

15.

Is this aura in the room with us right now ??? https://t.co/VjWQfQUw17 — Alexander (@testosteroneHAV) March 26, 2026

We’ll leave the last word to Oldishbird.

We don’t need ‘aura’. We need honesty, decency and competence. That rules Reform out. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) March 25, 2026

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Stephen Milller’s gratuitous praise for Donald Trump was already jaw-dropping enough but then Kash Patel turned up

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