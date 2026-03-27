Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated March 27th, 2026

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Hello and welcome, or welcome back, to the Poke’s weekly round-up of funny stuff from Twitter.

We’ve dug through the misinformation, disinformation, AI slop, and trolling to find 25 genuinely funny posts. Some are topical, because it’s important to occasionally allow yourself a laugh to offset the other effects of the news.

We hope you find something you like.

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