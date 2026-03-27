Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Hello and welcome, or welcome back, to the Poke’s weekly round-up of funny stuff from Twitter.

We’ve dug through the misinformation, disinformation, AI slop, and trolling to find 25 genuinely funny posts. Some are topical, because it’s important to occasionally allow yourself a laugh to offset the other effects of the news.

We hope you find something you like.

1.

Hard to imagine a more embarrassing death than being beaten with a candlestick in a library by someone named colonel mustard — Moon Dragon (@frozenaesthetic) March 21, 2026

2.

I don't want to go into detail, but the Dyson ball cleaner is a very misleading product name… — Doc  (@DocAtCDI) March 23, 2026

3.

Yes, Word. That is exactly what I meant. pic.twitter.com/rCxRbhfgSx — Mylee J. Miller has a 💀BOOK DEAL💀 (@myleejmiller) March 26, 2026

4.

Every headline now is something like: China powers office building with spoonful of baker's yeast; America's new AI surgeon general says hot dogs count as vegetables — Conspiratorial Templates (@mynamehear) March 23, 2026

5.

my toxic trait is telling my cat he is a good little boy when he has actually been committing atrocities all day every day — soup🍓 (@thrluv) March 21, 2026

6.

One day you're young and cool, the next Amazon is sending you a deal they think you'll like and it's a soup ladle — meghan (@deloisivete) March 25, 2026

7.

Twitter's "For You":

"FYI, one millisecond ago you paused on that photo of the Rat & Parrot in Harrow for less than a glance.

"So I have prepared nothing but exterior shots of various other Rats & Parrot which you can enjoy for the next fifty five urgent flicks of your finger." — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) March 25, 2026

8.

That’s £147 in dog money https://t.co/hQyxOJzQJw — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) March 24, 2026

9.

So now you know. I didn’t get the BBC Director General job. My pitch was based on bringing back Hi-de-Hi and Ceefax. Their loss. — Carl Wheatley (@TheCarlWheatley) March 25, 2026

10.

What if I start commenting "Who asked?" under everyone's LinkedIn posts? — Weirdly Wired (@6drinkamy_) March 26, 2026

11.

news websites be like the world is ending I’ll tell you when it might stop but first pay me 9.99 a month — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) March 25, 2026

12.