Life language

Someone asked which of their children’s mispronounced words people had added to the family lexicon – 23 of the best

Poke Reporter. Updated March 27th, 2026

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We’re sure that every family has its own little lexicon compiled from misheard, mispronounced, or half forgotten things people have said. We’d put good money on you having your own name for a remote control, for example.

Over on Twitter, The Husky asked for some examples of a specific category of family words.

Toddler mistakes must account for at least half of the made-up words that end up in regular use, right?

People had a lot of them to share. These were our favourites.

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