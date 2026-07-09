Politics Krishnan guru-murthy Laila Cunningham nigel farage

Laila Cunningham continued her streak of car-crash interviews by being absolutely bodied by Krishnan Guru-Murthy, and the internet was here for it

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 9th, 2026

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We now cross live to Laila Cunningham doing the media rounds to defend Nigel Farage.

Sideshow Bob from the Simpsons, repeatedly stepping on rakes which then hit him in the face

We’re almost impressed by her willingness to step up and be publically humiliated on a regular basis, as she bangs the Reform UK drum. There has to be a short straw involved, surely.

She chanced her arm against LBC’s Tom Swarbrick, and it was almost too brutal. Almost.

On Tuesday’s Newsnight, she wasn’t even a match for Hannah Spencer’s laugh.

On Wednesday, she spoke to Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy about Farage’s financial dealings. It went about as well as you’d expect after seeing her other efforts.

We expect Richard Tice will make that proof public any minute now. Aaaaany minute now…

In the meantime, here’s what the internet thought of the exchange.

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