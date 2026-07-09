Laila Cunningham continued her streak of car-crash interviews by being absolutely bodied by Krishnan Guru-Murthy, and the internet was here for it

Politics Krishnan guru-murthy Laila Cunningham nigel farage

We now cross live to Laila Cunningham doing the media rounds to defend Nigel Farage.

We’re almost impressed by her willingness to step up and be publically humiliated on a regular basis, as she bangs the Reform UK drum. There has to be a short straw involved, surely.

She chanced her arm against LBC’s Tom Swarbrick, and it was almost too brutal. Almost.

❌ Political campaigner

✅ Social media influencer Laila Cunningham repeatedly denies that 'social media influencer' Nigel Farage was 'politically active' when he was chairman of Reform UK.

@TomSwarbrick1 pic.twitter.com/us2ZLNXqGy — LBC (@LBC) July 7, 2026

On Tuesday’s Newsnight, she wasn’t even a match for Hannah Spencer’s laugh.

OBSESSED with this reaction from Hannah Spencer#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/FiAITX8pMA — Mark (@mrkphllps1) July 7, 2026

On Wednesday, she spoke to Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy about Farage’s financial dealings. It went about as well as you’d expect after seeing her other efforts.

Laila Cunningham: " The National Crime agency leaked one of our MP's bank statements to The Guardian " Krish: " What's the proof ? " Laila Cunningham: " I don't have it myself , you are gonna have to ask Richard Tice " Absolute spoofers#c4news #reformuk #farage #clacton pic.twitter.com/2tJBwarYud — Jay (@JibbaJabb) July 8, 2026

We expect Richard Tice will make that proof public any minute now. Aaaaany minute now…

In the meantime, here’s what the internet thought of the exchange.

1.

Oh good lord..this woman has become a parody of a parody. Lost lost LOST! LC -The National Crime agency leaked one of our MP's bank statements to The Guardian!!!!! KGT asks for proof Miss New Sheriff in town- I don't have it myself , you are gonna have to ask Richard Tice.… pic.twitter.com/7Pktc7y56v — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 8, 2026

2.

Laila Cunningham out here gasping for air and fighting for her actual LIFE on C4 News 😭😂😂😂 Serious allegation dropped. Evidence requested. Response? “I don’t have it, ask Tice.” This woman is apparently the best Reform have for London Mayor. If basic journalistic pushback… — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) July 9, 2026

3.

Laila Cunningham being humiliated by @krishgm over her lies about Farage and his dodgy funding, is glorious.pic.twitter.com/8DptQq5JSR — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) July 8, 2026

4.

"My boyfriend has the proof but he goes to another school, you won't know him" https://t.co/OMtoDmMQRK — (@an_dy_moo_dy) July 8, 2026

5.

She is having *quite* the day. https://t.co/fcOwysldyF — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) July 8, 2026

6.

Whoever is in charge of Reform’s PR must really hate them. Why else would they keep on letting Laila Cunningham anywhere near a media interview. She’s so bad. It’s objectively hilarious. 😂 https://t.co/YOL2PTxvZZ — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) July 8, 2026

7.

This is Reform UK’s pick for London Mayoral candidate. Watch this over and over, she’s lost. https://t.co/4WtF6IvQMJ — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) July 8, 2026

8.

She is truly awful. Note the earpiece she goes to remove at the end, it is from her handlers in the Millbank media suite isn't it? You can see her pausing and taking cues from them throughout. Wait until the pressure is on others such as KleeKluzKlanderson, it will be hilarious.… https://t.co/EOhXAn8TU9 — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) July 8, 2026

9.