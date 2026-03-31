This man’s most unusual headwear prompted an avalanche of very funny responses and these 14 were totally on the money

Weird World conspiracy theories

Here’s a rather fabulous thing that all began when @dsan246 came across a chap wearing some especially unusual headwear in a coffee and donuts shop in – where else? – the good old US of A.

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And we mention it not only because it’s an especially striking image, both of the hat and where a not insignificant proportion of the population find themselves now, but because of the avalanche of funny responses it prompted.

And these people surely said it best.

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Not everyone thought it was cool taking a picture of someone else in a coffee shop. But …

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Source @dsan246