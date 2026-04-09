Politics Kemi Badenoch Tories

Kemi Badenoch railed against the four-day working week and got owned into the next one – 15 efficient takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 9th, 2026

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Another day, another sign that Tory leader Kemi Badenoch prizes performative Reform-a-like policies over things that actually work in the real world – in this case, the four-day working week.

Pilots of the alternative timetable have found an increase in productivity and staff wellbeing, higher retention and attendance, and a reduced necessity to hire cover staff at agency rates, saving money overall. The workers’ hours aren’t reduced – simply redistributed.

None of that has prevented the Tories making it a key policy to ban those arrangements in the public sector.

Kemi Badenoch put her spin on it.

It is full-time. Tweeters pointed that out, along with a couple of other facts.

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In case you were wondering how hard Ms Badenoch works, here’s her current schedule.

Nice if you can get it.

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Kemi Badenoch went full Farage with her claim that a pledge to lower tax didn’t mean it would actually go down – 18 sceptical side-eyes

Image Screengrab, Pexels