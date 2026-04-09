US good liars MAGA

The epic takedown of this Maga ‘pro-lifer’ is as supremely satisfying as it is succinct

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2026

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If you don’t already follow The Good Liars then what on earth were you thinking? (You can find them on YouTube here or at their home of homes here).

We mention them after the brilliant American satirical duo went viral yet again with this clip on Twitter, an epic takedown of this Maga ‘pro-lifer’ which is as supremely satisfying as it is succinct.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

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Lots more Good Liars here!

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Source Good Liars H/T