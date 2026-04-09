The epic takedown of this Maga ‘pro-lifer’ is as supremely satisfying as it is succinct

US good liars MAGA

If you don’t already follow The Good Liars then what on earth were you thinking? (You can find them on YouTube here or at their home of homes here).

We mention them after the brilliant American satirical duo went viral yet again with this clip on Twitter, an epic takedown of this Maga ‘pro-lifer’ which is as supremely satisfying as it is succinct.

“Do you think pete hegseth is pro-life” 🇺🇸🤡: “Yes” “He bombed a school with 160 Iranian children” 🇺🇸🤡: **Runs Away** pic.twitter.com/RcRr4Vr1HO — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 7, 2026

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

genuinely perfect representation of the american mind. if you ignore the atrocities committed by your leaders they just don’t exist https://t.co/HtECS1v0mt — onion person (@CantEverDie) April 7, 2026

2.

It’s even worse, they don’t count as atrocities because they’re done against people that don’t count.

American propaganda has been so successful at dehumanizing Arabs and Iranians that their senseless suffering is simply a non-issue to most US citizens. — vassvassvass (@mcrs1888) April 7, 2026

3.

Fucking boomers and their Murdoch Media addiction is the reason we are in the mess we are in. — It’s Not What You Might Think (@duriansneedluv2) April 7, 2026

4.

i want all of these hogs thrown into the middle of a country the USA is bombing — GayFesh (@GayestFesh) April 7, 2026

5.

Fucking Fox swallowing boomer’s are the main reason we in this mess , They the fucking most gulible stupidest people on Earth — barrieboy10 (@barrieboy101) April 7, 2026

6.

“Siri, show me the face of one experiencing severe cognitive dissonance”… pic.twitter.com/gdXEQ70VDp — Gamma Canary (@GammaCanary) April 7, 2026

7.

“Not my problem,” “It’s not that deep,” “Who cares? I got mine,” and, “What about me?,” are all American proverbs in service to imperialism. — TheNewPurpose (@Apocalypsimo) April 7, 2026

Lots more Good Liars here!

READ MORE

Piers Morgan on why Donald Trump’s war on Iran was an abject own goal for the American president even had people who don’t like Morgan applauding

Source Good Liars H/T