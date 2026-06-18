Young whippersnappers have been sharing the over-30s behaviour they find utterly baffling – 17 proper double takes (to people of a certain age)
If you’re over 30, chances are the world is starting to feel increasingly strange to you. Gen Z are growing up fast, and they’ve got some strong opinions about how weird old people are.
From our computer habits to sharing GIFs, it seems that over 30s are a bizarre bunch to Zoomers. To get a better look at the generational divide, Suzzie_Stone2 put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What’s something people over 30 do that Gen Z finds strange?’
Here are the top replies that young’uns find sus, no cap…
1.
‘My younger sister told me that keeping boxes of big purchases was a very millennial thing. I asked her what should I do if I need to take it back, return it or sell it later. She responded asking how often I’ve ever had to do such a thing. We just stared at each other for a sec after that before she walked away.’
-ElectricGhostMan
2.
‘One time my friend’s little sister asked why they call it “rolling” up the car windows. That one hurt lol’
-Suspicious_Toe_6656
3.
‘Get the laptop out for large purchases. Don’t trust the phone.’
-jammmet
4.
‘As a millennial I can usually spot another or older millennial by their unnecessary use of ‘lol’ in a message/comment. I find a lot of millennials don’t even use it in that context anymore but just tack it onto a sentence to lighten the tone.’
-lopsided_oreo
5.
‘My Gen Z friend saw me sitting and eating a snack once, no phone in my hand, not listening to any music, or watching, or reading anything. Just sitting quietly and enjoying my food with no distractions. She told me I looked like a serial killer. I’ve had other younger friends tell me they find this unsettling. 🤷🏼♂️’
-Will_TheMagicTrees
6.
‘Use punctuation in text messages apparently.’
-Redflawslady
7.
‘You can pry my ankle socks from my cold, dead feet.’
-sashatherussianbear
8.
‘Gen Z kid was at work and saw me browsing Reddit and asked…”old people use Reddit?”‘
-Layden87
9.
‘Taking photos and then never posting them anywhere online’
-RunestonelyHad