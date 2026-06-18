Round Ups r/AskReddit

Young whippersnappers have been sharing the over-30s behaviour they find utterly baffling – 17 proper double takes (to people of a certain age)

Dominic Carter. Updated June 18th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If you’re over 30, chances are the world is starting to feel increasingly strange to you. Gen Z are growing up fast, and they’ve got some strong opinions about how weird old people are.

From our computer habits to sharing GIFs, it seems that over 30s are a bizarre bunch to Zoomers. To get a better look at the generational divide, Suzzie_Stone2 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something people over 30 do that Gen Z finds strange?’

Here are the top replies that young’uns find sus, no cap…

1.

‘My younger sister told me that keeping boxes of big purchases was a very millennial thing. I asked her what should I do if I need to take it back, return it or sell it later. She responded asking how often I’ve ever had to do such a thing. We just stared at each other for a sec after that before she walked away.’
-ElectricGhostMan

2.

‘One time my friend’s little sister asked why they call it “rolling” up the car windows. That one hurt lol’
-Suspicious_Toe_6656

3.

‘Get the laptop out for large purchases. Don’t trust the phone.’
-jammmet

4.

‘As a millennial I can usually spot another or older millennial by their unnecessary use of ‘lol’ in a message/comment. I find a lot of millennials don’t even use it in that context anymore but just tack it onto a sentence to lighten the tone.’
-lopsided_oreo

5.

‘My Gen Z friend saw me sitting and eating a snack once, no phone in my hand, not listening to any music, or watching, or reading anything. Just sitting quietly and enjoying my food with no distractions. She told me I looked like a serial killer. I’ve had other younger friends tell me they find this unsettling. 🤷🏼‍♂️’
-Will_TheMagicTrees

6.

‘Use punctuation in text messages apparently.’
-Redflawslady

7.

‘You can pry my ankle socks from my cold, dead feet.’
-sashatherussianbear

8.

‘Gen Z kid was at work and saw me browsing Reddit and asked…”old people use Reddit?”‘
-Layden87

9.

‘Taking photos and then never posting them anywhere online’
-RunestonelyHad

Article Pages:1 2