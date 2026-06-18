Young whippersnappers have been sharing the over-30s behaviour they find utterly baffling – 17 proper double takes (to people of a certain age)

Round Ups r/AskReddit

If you’re over 30, chances are the world is starting to feel increasingly strange to you. Gen Z are growing up fast, and they’ve got some strong opinions about how weird old people are.

From our computer habits to sharing GIFs, it seems that over 30s are a bizarre bunch to Zoomers. To get a better look at the generational divide, Suzzie_Stone2 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something people over 30 do that Gen Z finds strange?’

Here are the top replies that young’uns find sus, no cap…

1.

‘My younger sister told me that keeping boxes of big purchases was a very millennial thing. I asked her what should I do if I need to take it back, return it or sell it later. She responded asking how often I’ve ever had to do such a thing. We just stared at each other for a sec after that before she walked away.’

-ElectricGhostMan

2.

‘One time my friend’s little sister asked why they call it “rolling” up the car windows. That one hurt lol’

-Suspicious_Toe_6656

3.

‘Get the laptop out for large purchases. Don’t trust the phone.’

-jammmet

4.

‘As a millennial I can usually spot another or older millennial by their unnecessary use of ‘lol’ in a message/comment. I find a lot of millennials don’t even use it in that context anymore but just tack it onto a sentence to lighten the tone.’

-lopsided_oreo

5.

‘My Gen Z friend saw me sitting and eating a snack once, no phone in my hand, not listening to any music, or watching, or reading anything. Just sitting quietly and enjoying my food with no distractions. She told me I looked like a serial killer. I’ve had other younger friends tell me they find this unsettling. 🤷🏼‍♂️’

-Will_TheMagicTrees

6.

‘Use punctuation in text messages apparently.’

-Redflawslady

7.

‘You can pry my ankle socks from my cold, dead feet.’

-sashatherussianbear

8.

‘Gen Z kid was at work and saw me browsing Reddit and asked…”old people use Reddit?”‘

-Layden87

9.