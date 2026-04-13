JD Vance gave up trying to negotiate with Iran after just one day, and not a single person is surprised – 18 deservedly scathing responses
JD Vance is on quite the failure roll.
The current VP, and presidential-nominee-hopeful has been the harbinger of death to one pope, managed to alienate another with his un-Christian warmongering, and seems to have sealed the fate of Hungary’s former extreme-right-wing prime minister by endorsing him ahead of the elections in which he lost in spectacular fashion.
I’m incredibly obsessed with JD Vance sinking Victor Orban
— Molly Jong-Fast (@mollyjongfast.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Having been dispatched to Pakistan to head up peace negotiations with Iran, Vance has already given up after just a day, and come back empty-handed.
JD Vance: "The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. And I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the US. So, we go back to the US having not come to an agreement … they have chosen not to accept our terms"
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) April 12, 2026 at 2:36 AM
It was clear that Trump wasn’t taking the talks seriously, because he took the Secretary of State to watch a UFC fight while the talks were taking place – oh, and he sent JD Vance.
How is the PRESIDENT AND SECRETARY OF STATE AT A UFC FIGHT in Miami while war negotiations affecting the world economy are falling apart.
PROBABLY PLAY GOLF tomorrow too.
— Ononebete (@ononebete.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 8:56 AM
The negotiation failure wasn’t exactly a surprise. In fact, a Vance win would have been such a departure from his record that it would have made some lucky punter a mint on Polymarket.
Here’s how Bluesky responded to the news.
1.
nothing says skilled diplomacy like spending a single day laying out your terms and then going home when they’re not immediately and unilaterally accepted bsky.app/profile/atru…
— Anjali Dayal (@anjalikdayal.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 3:24 AM
2.
— Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) April 11, 2026 at 10:34 PM
3.
Marathon? I’m sure every hour in JD’s presence must feel like an eternity – but come on, he just got there.
— Philip Gourevitch (@pgourevitch.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 4:05 AM
4.
“Sending abrasive dickhead to negotiate with Iran has backfired”
— Just Jack (@just-jack-1.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 6:08 AM
5.
JD Vance at the peace talks
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@tobyontv.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 7:05 AM
6.
Look guys, they gave it a whole day!
What exactly do people want from the US? Two days of negotiations?!
— Grumpelstiltskin (@maxwellshabbsby.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 1:23 PM
7.
The negotiations had to stop when the US delegation realised they forgot to bring the right power cable to charge Jared Kushner.
— Grumpelstiltskin (@maxwellshabbsby.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 3:39 AM
8.
Obviously it will be awful if the war’s back on, but at least we got this incredible photo of JD Vance failing miserably
— Will Stancil (@whstancil.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 3:42 AM
9.
wow I can’t believe that sending the most unlikable man alive to lead very sensitive political negotiations didn’t work