US Iran JD Vance

JD Vance gave up trying to negotiate with Iran after just one day, and not a single person is surprised – 18 deservedly scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 13th, 2026

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JD Vance is on quite the failure roll.

The current VP, and presidential-nominee-hopeful has been the harbinger of death to one pope, managed to alienate another with his un-Christian warmongering, and seems to have sealed the fate of Hungary’s former extreme-right-wing prime minister by endorsing him ahead of the elections in which he lost in spectacular fashion.

I’m incredibly obsessed with JD Vance sinking Victor Orban

— Molly Jong-Fast (@mollyjongfast.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 8:00 PM

Having been dispatched to Pakistan to head up peace negotiations with Iran, Vance has already given up after just a day, and come back empty-handed.

JD Vance: "The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. And I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the US. So, we go back to the US having not come to an agreement … they have chosen not to accept our terms"

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— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) April 12, 2026 at 2:36 AM

It was clear that Trump wasn’t taking the talks seriously, because he took the Secretary of State to watch a UFC fight while the talks were taking place – oh, and he sent JD Vance.

How is the PRESIDENT AND SECRETARY OF STATE AT A UFC FIGHT in Miami while war negotiations affecting the world economy are falling apart.

PROBABLY PLAY GOLF tomorrow too.

— Ononebete (@ononebete.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 8:56 AM

The negotiation failure wasn’t exactly a surprise. In fact, a Vance win would have been such a departure from his record that it would have made some lucky punter a mint on Polymarket.

Here’s how Bluesky responded to the news.

1.

nothing says skilled diplomacy like spending a single day laying out your terms and then going home when they’re not immediately and unilaterally accepted bsky.app/profile/atru…

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— Anjali Dayal (@anjalikdayal.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 3:24 AM

2.

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— Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) April 11, 2026 at 10:34 PM

3.

Marathon? I’m sure every hour in JD’s presence must feel like an eternity – but come on, he just got there.

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— Philip Gourevitch (@pgourevitch.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 4:05 AM

4.

“Sending abrasive dickhead to negotiate with Iran has backfired”

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— Just Jack (@just-jack-1.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 6:08 AM

5.

JD Vance at the peace talks

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— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@tobyontv.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 7:05 AM

6.

Look guys, they gave it a whole day!

What exactly do people want from the US? Two days of negotiations?!

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— Grumpelstiltskin (@maxwellshabbsby.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 1:23 PM

7.

The negotiations had to stop when the US delegation realised they forgot to bring the right power cable to charge Jared Kushner.

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— Grumpelstiltskin (@maxwellshabbsby.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 3:39 AM

8.

Obviously it will be awful if the war’s back on, but at least we got this incredible photo of JD Vance failing miserably

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— Will Stancil (@whstancil.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 3:42 AM

9.

wow I can’t believe that sending the most unlikable man alive to lead very sensitive political negotiations didn’t work

— Mo (@mo-shmo.bsky.social) April 12, 2026 at 3:59 AM

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