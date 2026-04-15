‘What’s something Gen Z does that older generations just don’t get?’ – 23 very millennial gripes

Life r/AskReddit

Not too long ago, the most viciously fought generational battle was between millennials and boomers. But that seems to have calmed down lately in favour of millennials feeling alarmed, perplexed and downright annoyed by the strange ways of Gen Z.

They’ve been discussing this total lack of understanding on the AskReddit page after appropriaterice873 posed this question:

‘What’s something Gen Z does that older generations just don’t get?’

And lots of people of all ages chipped in with their thoughts…

1.

‘I’m a college professor, and a bunch of my Gen Z students are friends or even roommates… but when they enter our seminar room, they don’t greet or talk to each other at all, just sit down and stare at their phones until class starts. Then, once the structured part begins, they’ll have a discussion.’

–One-Opposite-4571

2.

‘Call millennials cringe but dress like how we did in the 90s and 2000s.’

–CremeSubject7594

3.

‘I saw two girls walking down the sidewalk a while back; they looked like they covered themselves in glue and rolled around in my closet back in 1997.’

–Walmartian_Beta

4.

‘Scroll TikTok at the movie theatre.’

–ILIKETHECOLORRED

5.

‘You hate on millennials but play our music in the clubs… the clubs they attend but don’t dance at. Yep, standing around a sensory overload factory sober while literally listening to “Move B*tch” by Ludacris.’

–cle2056

6.

‘Generally speaking, communication skills are below par. I have almost got used to dead eyed silence after asking a follow up question trying to be nice.’

–Sad-Math-2039

7.

‘As a millennial with a lot of Gen Z coworkers, I don’t get the memes. In our work group chat they’ll post reaction gifs and deep fried memes that are completely incomprehensible to me. I don’t understand what is being said or implied by them at all, but they seem to understand one another.’

–charlesdexterward

8.

‘Holding those tiny little microphones in their hands when making videos.’

–Hambone1138

9.

‘It seems like they force themselves into a position where they don’t get to enjoy anything earnestly, for being of being called cringe. I think that’s so sad.

‘Like come on babies, go live your lives! You don’t get a second shot stop wasting your time acting cool, you aren’t cool and you are just depriving yourselves of joy.’

–Bionic_Bromando

10.

‘Using crying emoji like a punctuation mark.’

–malin7

11.

‘Being weirdly puritanical while wearing hideous mullets and porn moustaches.’

–LazagnaAmpersand

12.

‘They are so restricted by social rules it’s better to do nothing than to do something lame. There’s a strict code of conduct, a strict code of dress, and if anything is deemed cringe, they get shunned, which has resulted in their overall inaction. I think this is the reason for them drinking less, having less sex, the gen z stare, not caring about work, etc.’

–ruinrunner