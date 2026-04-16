Science AI ChatGPT

This video of ChatGPT insisting that ‘December’ is spelt with X is a hilarious warning against placing too much trust in AI

David Harris. Updated April 16th, 2026

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Pretty much all of us rely on AI chatbots nowadays. Whether we’re asking it for book recommendations, to explain the situation in the Middle East or to diagnose a peculiar rash, we’re all at the mercy of AI tech.

Which is not necessarily a good thing because AI can and frequently does make mistakes. Really big mistakes about the most basic of things, as this following hilarious video by Husk on Twitter goes to show.

Here he is having an infuriating voice chat with ChatGPT.

Almost feeling sorry for ChatGPT after that. Others were less sympathetic and some people shared their own results.

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