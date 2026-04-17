This funny Threads post about saving up for a Costco hotdog was already tasty, but the replies added the onions and mustard – 17 of the best

Social Media funny threads

Over on Threads, chrisxvargas shared a skit of those ‘I bought a house at 19 with hard work and a gift of a million pounds from my parents’ posts.

Here’s his less ambitious boast.

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At the time of writing, it’s been shared 5.5 thousand times, which is not too shabby – but it’s the replies that make it a contender for the Threads hall of fame.

Let’s dive in.

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