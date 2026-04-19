This hilarious story of identical twins pranking their college friends is top tier twinning

Entertainment pranks twins

If you happen to be an identical twin then it opens up a whole world of creative pranking possibilities. The following is an excellent example, as originally recounted on Reddit by user U/jablva and shared again by no context memes on Twitter.

It’s a wonderful tale.

A closer look.

It gained a lot of acclaim and prompted others to share their own stories of twin-based pranks.

1.

I’m a twin!

A guy bet me $40 if I ate an entire large pizza (it was humungous) and i finished more than half of it looked at my twin across the table went to the bathroom switched shirts and my twin finished the rest. 😎🤑 — tj 🇺🇸 (@GnoticerSheep) April 15, 2026

2.

The guy on acid in the corner pic.twitter.com/NMHMGZ8IVf — PantsFire (@teampantsfire) April 15, 2026

3.

Lower stakes “The Prestige” and Im here for it. I had a couple of twin friends Tony and Rodger who were criminally insane and would do the wildest twin switching shit in high school. — MillenialDuneBG (@DuneBGMillenial) April 16, 2026

4.

Having an identical twin is the closest a human can come to having a super power. If you have a twin how are you not spending your entire life fucking with people? — Nate (@Thundereagle405) April 16, 2026

5.

I hate pranks, but this one's brilliant 😁 — Kay Morgan (@KayM77) April 16, 2026

6.

I worked at a restaurant where some twins did something similar to me. One would walk past, then the other like 10 seconds later wearing different clothes and hair, but the same name tag.

I thought there were glitches in the matrix for at least 5 minutes. — Aug (@The_A_U_G) April 16, 2026

7.

Some people don’t understand twins. Heard this in college, with both twins present:

Guy: so, y’all are twins?

Twin 1: yes

Twin 2: yes

Guy: but you’re a boy and a girl

Both: we know

Guy: are you identical?

(Clearly rehearsed)

Pull their shorts out a bit, a glance

Both: Nope. — Ulysses H. O'Chongo (@P12Chongo) April 15, 2026

8.

As I father of identical twin daughters…

Yes, this sort of stuff happens. https://t.co/Qgwr2w6JFb — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) April 16, 2026

9.

10.

This is great https://t.co/fzVlsiTO0J — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) April 16, 2026

11.

12.

Every twin should do this. It's the only way to twin properly https://t.co/BCQLrLtLoQ — Masixole Ndinisa (@Dlamini_90) April 16, 2026

13.

A fine use of free will https://t.co/eEtXEDdfdK — Roknese (@Roknese354450) April 16, 2026

14.

This is evil and I love it. https://t.co/3sYDMLOZTk — ShadowWolf2279 (@ShadowWolf2279) April 16, 2026

15.

Source no context memes Image No context memes, Screengrab