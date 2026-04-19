This hilarious story of identical twins pranking their college friends is top tier twinning
If you happen to be an identical twin then it opens up a whole world of creative pranking possibilities. The following is an excellent example, as originally recounted on Reddit by user U/jablva and shared again by no context memes on Twitter.
It’s a wonderful tale.
— no context memes (@nocontextmemes) April 15, 2026
A closer look.
It gained a lot of acclaim and prompted others to share their own stories of twin-based pranks.
1.
I’m a twin!
A guy bet me $40 if I ate an entire large pizza (it was humungous) and i finished more than half of it looked at my twin across the table went to the bathroom switched shirts and my twin finished the rest. 😎🤑
— tj 🇺🇸 (@GnoticerSheep) April 15, 2026
2.
The guy on acid in the corner pic.twitter.com/NMHMGZ8IVf
— PantsFire (@teampantsfire) April 15, 2026
3.
Lower stakes “The Prestige” and Im here for it. I had a couple of twin friends Tony and Rodger who were criminally insane and would do the wildest twin switching shit in high school.
— MillenialDuneBG (@DuneBGMillenial) April 16, 2026
4.
Having an identical twin is the closest a human can come to having a super power. If you have a twin how are you not spending your entire life fucking with people?
— Nate (@Thundereagle405) April 16, 2026
5.
I hate pranks, but this one's brilliant 😁
— Kay Morgan (@KayM77) April 16, 2026
6.
I worked at a restaurant where some twins did something similar to me. One would walk past, then the other like 10 seconds later wearing different clothes and hair, but the same name tag.
I thought there were glitches in the matrix for at least 5 minutes.
— Aug (@The_A_U_G) April 16, 2026
7.
Some people don’t understand twins.
Heard this in college, with both twins present:
Guy: so, y’all are twins?
Twin 1: yes
Twin 2: yes
Guy: but you’re a boy and a girl
Both: we know
Guy: are you identical?
(Clearly rehearsed)
Pull their shorts out a bit, a glance
Both: Nope.
— Ulysses H. O'Chongo (@P12Chongo) April 15, 2026
8.
As I father of identical twin daughters…
Yes, this sort of stuff happens. https://t.co/Qgwr2w6JFb
— Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) April 16, 2026
9.
10.
This is great https://t.co/fzVlsiTO0J
— Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) April 16, 2026
11.
Okay, that's damn funny https://t.co/DvbADbtJY3
— Viking ✊ (@goteach_Denmark) April 16, 2026
12.
Every twin should do this. It's the only way to twin properly https://t.co/BCQLrLtLoQ
— Masixole Ndinisa (@Dlamini_90) April 16, 2026
13.
A fine use of free will https://t.co/eEtXEDdfdK
— Roknese (@Roknese354450) April 16, 2026
14.
This is evil and I love it. https://t.co/3sYDMLOZTk
— ShadowWolf2279 (@ShadowWolf2279) April 16, 2026
15.
This is awesome https://t.co/wKucHa2TZT
— Paptherockies (@Paptherockies) April 16, 2026
Source no context memes Image No context memes, Screengrab