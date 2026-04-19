Entertainment pranks twins

This hilarious story of identical twins pranking their college friends is top tier twinning

David Harris. Updated April 19th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If you happen to be an identical twin then it opens up a whole world of creative pranking possibilities. The following is an excellent example, as originally recounted on Reddit by user U/jablva and shared again by no context memes on Twitter.

It’s a wonderful tale.

A closer look.

It gained a lot of acclaim and prompted others to share their own stories of twin-based pranks.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Source no context memes Image No context memes, Screengrab