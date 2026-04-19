Celebrity food jamie oliver

Jamie Oliver failing to persuade a group of kids that chicken nuggets are bad is a genuine Hall of Famer

Poke Staff. Updated April 19th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Back in 2010, Jamie Oliver tried to change people’s attitude to food with a TV show called Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution.

He travelled around the US, visiting areas with poor diets and equally poor health outcomes, showing those communities the benefits of introducing healthier eating for school meals.

This clip captured the moment some youngsters broke his heart with their unshakable love for chicken nuggets. See for yourself.

That “Great!” spoke volumes.

It was his own fault for making the finished version look so tempting. People still love the iconic moment.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

His demo is still having the complete opposite effect to what he intended.

READ MORE

Brace yourselves – somebody has unearthed Jamie Oliver’s reggae song about curry and it’s spicy stuff

Source historyinmemes Image Screengrab