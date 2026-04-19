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This chef’s pronunciation of tzatziki is still the most entertaining we’ve ever heard

Poke Staff. Updated April 19th, 2026

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TikTok chef iRick is very fond of a pinwheel, and we can’t blame him. They can be very tasty.

One of his recipes, from 2024, had people talking not about the ingredients or how everything seems to be cooked in an air-fryer these days, but about the pronunciation of tzatziki.

Sound up – obviously.

@iricksnacks

Say “YUM” if you would eat these Greek Pinwheels To make it: Mix ground turkey with spinach & feta. Spread it across a low carb tortilla. Roll tightly & slice into 1-2 inch pinwheels. Air fry @ 400F for 10-12 mins (until turkey is fully cooked). Serve with tzatziki & enjoy Pro tip: This would also be delicious with some kalamata olives & pickled onions

♬ original sound – iRick

Either iRick had only ever read the word, and – to be honest – we can’t guarantee we’d have guessed the correct pronunciation ourselves, or he did it for clicks. In which case, mission accomplished.

Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

OMG I love teezayteeziekay.
mara

The TZATZIKI pronunciation is fighting for its life!
CynthiaMosser

IT PHYSICALLY HURTS HOW HE PRONOUNCES TZATZIKI.
liv

He can’t be serious with the teezayteezyky.
Amy Doyle

As a Greek I can’t breathe and I can’t stop laughing.
Νεφέλη

Gotta admit he knows how to make the algorithm gooo with bad pronunciations.
Ella

Twitter discovered the video – and was blown away.

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It’s almost up there with this –

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Source iricksnacks Image iricksnacks