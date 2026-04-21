US culture world cup

An American accused European football fans of dissing US ‘local culture’ ahead of the World Cup and the entirety of Europe responded as one

Poke Reporter. Updated April 21st, 2026

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As no-one anywhere needs reminding, the football World Cup goes to the United States this summer in a tournament that is generating excitement and trepidation in just about equal measure (actually, maybe just trepidation).

Anyway, one thing that is especially concerning European football fans right now is their sheer logistics of finding their way around America and, well, the very particular way American motorists do things.

But don’t wake our word for it, here is Austraian @salingergregor who had this to say in response to an American rant about the cost of organising the event (among other things).

Fair questions, although not according to American sports fan @shteivred who suggested these dastardly Europeans always get excited about local culture when they go to a World Cup but appeared to be making an exception for the US which they were only interested in dissing. Constantly dissing!

And the entirety of Europe – well, quite a lot of it – responded as one.

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