An American accused European football fans of dissing US ‘local culture’ ahead of the World Cup and the entirety of Europe responded as one

US culture world cup

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, the football World Cup goes to the United States this summer in a tournament that is generating excitement and trepidation in just about equal measure (actually, maybe just trepidation).

Anyway, one thing that is especially concerning European football fans right now is their sheer logistics of finding their way around America and, well, the very particular way American motorists do things.

But don’t wake our word for it, here is Austraian @salingergregor who had this to say in response to an American rant about the cost of organising the event (among other things).

has anyone told Americans tailgating is not a thing anywhere else? What is even the nice thing about having a bbq and booze in a parking lot?? https://t.co/iOwj0x9fp4 — Gregor 🌹🇪🇺🇦🇹 (@salingergregor) April 17, 2026

Fair questions, although not according to American sports fan @shteivred who suggested these dastardly Europeans always get excited about local culture when they go to a World Cup but appeared to be making an exception for the US which they were only interested in dissing. Constantly dissing!

Europeans during every other world cup: “We go to the world cup and experience local culture! It’s beautiful.” Europeans during an American world cup “This isn’t European football culture and therefor wrong” https://t.co/kCjZ5BtdbZ — Steeb (@shteivred) April 18, 2026

And the entirety of Europe – well, quite a lot of it – responded as one.

1.

The problem is FIFA blocking the good things about American sporting culture (tailgating) and bringing in the bad things (breaks, a fucking Coldplay halftime show) — Antimony (@Antimony96) April 18, 2026

2.

Not our fault your culture is running over pedestrians https://t.co/RkKo0HEsV5 — Nikolaj🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@nikicaga) April 19, 2026

3.

Because your “culture” is shit, but it doesn’t matter this will for sure be the worst world cup in history and after that there will never be another world cup in the worst country on the planet again. — De Ville (@DeVille1431) April 18, 2026

4.

everyone during a non-American world cup -> get free public transit, have affordable hotels, huge hospitality everyone in an American world cup -> experiencing crazier price gouging than for the super bowl https://t.co/8pwrvxIxbL — Gregor 🌹🇪🇺🇦🇹 (@salingergregor) April 19, 2026

5.

the USA doesn’t even have a homogeneous national culture besides war, consumerism and capitalism https://t.co/Q3Xe3utq9H — sero (@ST4RRDUUST) April 20, 2026

6.