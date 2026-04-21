Downing Street leaked that we were about to see ‘angry Starmer’, and the internet was quaking in its boots – 19 funny reactions

Politics Keir Starmer

If you aren’t aware of the latest row over the appointment of Peter Mandelson to the position of UK Ambassador to the US, firstly, congratulations – you’ve saved yourself some brain-ache – and secondly, we’re sorry we’re about to ruin it.

Here’s the catch-up.

In December 2024, Keir Starmer appointed the twice-sacked friend of Jeffrey Epstein, Peter Mandelson, to be the UK Ambassador to the US. In September 2025, Bloomberg published some emails between Epstein and Mandelson, which Starmer claimed revealed that the ambassador had lied in his due dilligence responses, and he was sacked. On the 14th of April, the Government revealed that Mandelson had actually failed security service vetting, but had been given clearance by the Foreign Office. Keir Starmer insisted that neither he nor senior ministers had been aware of the vetting failure at the time. On the 17th of April, Olly Robbins, the Permanent Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, confirmed that Starmer and his Cabinet had not been informed that Mandelson had been flagged as unsuitable, but insisted privacy rules prevented him from doing so. On Monday, Keir Starmer spoke to MPs in the House of Commons, putting his case to explain that he had misled the House when he claimed that Mandelson had been cleared, but that it was accidental.

That’s the broad-stroke picture.

Big day for Keir Starmer as he faces MPs in the House of Commons to try and convince them he's not a liar, he's just incompetent pic.twitter.com/2yrH66b0Eo — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) April 20, 2026

Here’s a snippet of his speech.

"I apologise again to the victims of the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein who were clearly failed by my decision." Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed MPs in the Commons about Peter Mandelson's vetting for his job as US ambassador – saying a "deliberate decision" was made by… pic.twitter.com/nl4zdkEHyT — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 20, 2026

Prior to Starmer’s address to the House, a Number 10 source claimed that MPs were going to see ‘angry Starmer’.

🚨 NEW: No 10 sources say the public will get to see “angry Starmer” in the Commons later today — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 20, 2026

And, well, we’re not convinced that a single soul was quaking in their boots. These people certainly weren’t.

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For the benefit of followers who are unfamiliar with British politics, this is Prime Minister Keir Starmer when he is happy, when he is angry, when he is frightened, and when he is ecstatic.https://t.co/RrTrb1K8Qd pic.twitter.com/4yxHfQKJAf — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) April 20, 2026

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Hi, Prime Ministers expert here! this is not funny, Prime Ministers only do this when they’re in extreme distress. https://t.co/6FaVuEjTrh — Widmerpool Appreciation Society (@AtticumFloreat) April 20, 2026

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>press ▵ to traverse the fog [████████]

Enraged Starmer, Toolmaker’s Son https://t.co/dF1DfHQqzI — Shasti (@sh44sti) April 20, 2026

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An angry Starmer gets ready to address the House of Commons. pic.twitter.com/hV0Uqu89mk — Sally-Anna King – BBC Terrify (Herr/Himmler) (@sallyanna25) April 20, 2026

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Buckle up for… performative impotent rage and literally zero responsibility taken. https://t.co/HUVTGT7QNk — Harriet Williamson (@harriepw) April 20, 2026

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Violet-Elizabeth-stamping-its-feet type tantrum?

I bet even his kids aren't frightened by him. — Euphrosene Labon aka Wise El (@euphrosene) April 20, 2026

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🚨 NEW: No. 10 sources say the public will get to see “gold Starmer” in the Commons later today https://t.co/kFsusxGfyq pic.twitter.com/JcvxsNBMVm — August (@augustderosa) April 20, 2026

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