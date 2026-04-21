Karoline Leavitt said she doesn’t understand why the media doesn’t take Trump at his word and these 17 withering clap backs brought the receipts

Politics donald trump Karoline Leavitt media

Let’s check in again with Karoline Leavitt, shall we? (Sorry, last time today. Promise.)

The US Press Secretary is usually damaging her credibility from behind the official White House podium at press conferences. Now she’s taking her show on the road and somehow doing even more damage to her reputation.

During Leavitt’s appearance on Fox News, she complained that people don’t take President Donald Trump at his word.

Leavitt: I’m not sure why after ten years of covering this president, the American media still cannot understand when President Trump says he will do something, he is going to do it. pic.twitter.com/agf98wM7Io — Acyn (@Acyn) April 21, 2026

Leavitt is outraged. Why won’t anyone believe her boss? When he says he’s going to do something, he always delivers.

Except for all of those many, many times when he doesn’t.

For anyone looking for proof, here is a collection of replies outlining Trump’s general untrustworthiness, citing many specific examples along the way.

1.

Yes of course, because the whole world calls him TACO for nothing. 😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 21, 2026

2.

Karoline Leavitt has gaslit herself. Never go FULL self-gaslight. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 21, 2026

3.

4.

Like release his tax returns?

Lower grocery prices on day one?

Release the Epstein files?

Lower prescription prices by 1000%?

Release a healthcare plan?

No new wars?

Lower utility prices?

Drain the swamp?

Lower the deficit?

Create jobs? https://t.co/rrZQ1zBG2w — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) April 21, 2026

5.

Because he usually contradicts himself within a day. https://t.co/paMrNDNPor — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) April 21, 2026

6.

Because his words have close to zero value. That’s why. https://t.co/IOx656O1GB — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) April 21, 2026

7.

Really? Ten years ago Trump said he was going to build his border wall and Mexico was going to pay for it. Never happened. Trump says a lot of stuff — mostly big fat lies. https://t.co/5o7LlW2PY5 — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) April 21, 2026

8.