Politics donald trump Karoline Leavitt media

Karoline Leavitt said she doesn’t understand why the media doesn’t take Trump at his word and these 17 withering clap backs brought the receipts

Saul Hutson. Updated April 21st, 2026

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Let’s check in again with Karoline Leavitt, shall we? (Sorry, last time today. Promise.)

The US Press Secretary is usually damaging her credibility from behind the official White House podium at press conferences. Now she’s taking her show on the road and somehow doing even more damage to her reputation.

During Leavitt’s appearance on Fox News, she complained that people don’t take President Donald Trump at his word.

Leavitt is outraged. Why won’t anyone believe her boss? When he says he’s going to do something, he always delivers.

Except for all of those many, many times when he doesn’t.

For anyone looking for proof, here is a collection of replies outlining Trump’s general untrustworthiness, citing many specific examples along the way.

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