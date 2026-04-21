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This moment from the new series of Euphoria had anyone who’s actually had a job interview in, like, the last 20 years proper fumin’

John Plunkett. Updated April 21st, 2026

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You don’t have to be watching the new series of Euphoria to appreciate this, so – speaking entirely for ourselves – thank goodness for that.

It’s a moment in the show which shows how Maddy (Alexa Demie) ended up working for Ms Penzler (Rebecca Pidgeon). At least, we think we’ve got that right.

But the context isn’t really the thing, the clip is, because, well, watch.

And these people surely – surely! – said it best.

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