This moment from the new series of Euphoria had anyone who’s actually had a job interview in, like, the last 20 years proper fumin’

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You don’t have to be watching the new series of Euphoria to appreciate this, so – speaking entirely for ourselves – thank goodness for that.

It’s a moment in the show which shows how Maddy (Alexa Demie) ended up working for Ms Penzler (Rebecca Pidgeon). At least, we think we’ve got that right.

But the context isn’t really the thing, the clip is, because, well, watch.

How my parents think you get a job in 2026 pic.twitter.com/Nq8RmVZI2l — Mike 📺 (@michaelcollado) April 20, 2026

And these people surely – surely! – said it best.

1.

This might be the worst thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/ekUdiQtm17 — Liv (@Liv_Agar) April 20, 2026

2.

You joke but I can literally imagine some bum ass 70 year old who worked for department of water and power for 40 years pointing to the tv and saying “now THATS how it’s done!” https://t.co/VbeA12zhj6 — Slumdog_Chillionaire (@SlumRNA_Dog) April 20, 2026

3.

What happens if you approach someone like that in reality…. pic.twitter.com/ErSjRWZPLv — DAXTER (@FFDLS_12) April 20, 2026

4.

showing chutzpa and proving my worth as a personal assistant by answering the phone, placing the caller on hold, then immediately handing the phone to my boss to take the call without any further details. https://t.co/N43LRAhT6d — Hit Factory (@HitFactoryPod) April 20, 2026

5.

“Walk into the office, ask for the manager, firm handshake, hired on the spot… meanwhile it’s 6 rounds, an AI screening, and a personality test asking if I’d ‘steal a pen’ 😭” — Masculine Man (@masculinmanx) April 20, 2026

6.

TV’s power to transport you to a fantasy and the fantasy is easily getting a job https://t.co/fPm6mvcxuz — Tim O’Reilly (@TinyTimOReilly) April 20, 2026

7.