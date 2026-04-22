An American gym goer blamed women for making it hard for him to work out and was brutally owned into next week

Weird World gym

To the world of Twitter now – no, stick with us – where this American cardio fan has taken issue with what women choose to wear to the gym.

Safe behind the anonymity of an account called @PrayTheRosary, they took time out from reading the Bible to say women’s ‘gross’ gym wear was making it impossible for him to keep control of his own eyes. And thoughts, presumably.

Someone in America needs to start a men’s only gym chain. As a Catholic man that needs to lift and do cardio for physical and mental health, it’s a war to keep custody of my eyes every single time. Women do not wear appropriate clothing. It’s gross. — Pray The Rosary (@PrayTheRosary) April 21, 2026

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it prompted no end of entirely on-point replies and these people surely said it best.

1.

“I saw a random woman in public and it made me uncontrollably horny. We should ban her from public spaces.” https://t.co/cQ3IdQ8MiN — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 21, 2026

2.

I agree that modesty could make a comeback but it’s not actually that difficult to workout around women without turning into a whistling cartoon wolf making awoooga noises and allowing yourself to play helpless assigns more agency to women than is warranted https://t.co/iVqqYzLTDb — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) April 21, 2026

3.

The Bible is pretty clear on what’s supposed to be removed in that situation, and it’s not the women. 👁️ — LV (@latino__veritas) April 21, 2026

4.

If only there were an Association of this sort, a Young Men’s Christian one perhaps https://t.co/5gVzD3pJdg — ✞ Based Ganyu ✞ (@basedganyu) April 21, 2026

5.

It’s absolutely disgusting. Can you provide the address of the gyms I should avoid — BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) April 21, 2026

6.