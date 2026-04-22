Weird World gym

An American gym goer blamed women for making it hard for him to work out and was brutally owned into next week

John Plunkett. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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To the world of Twitter now – no, stick with us – where this American cardio fan has taken issue with what women choose to wear to the gym.

Safe behind the anonymity of an account called @PrayTheRosary, they took time out from reading the Bible to say women’s ‘gross’ gym wear was making it impossible for him to keep control of his own eyes. And thoughts, presumably.

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it prompted no end of entirely on-point replies and these people surely said it best.

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